EAST RUTHERFORD Amari Sabb walked onto the field at MetLife Stadium before the biggest game of his young life and just knew.

When I came out and saw the lights, I knew we were born for this moment, the junior said.

On the biggest stage in college sports, the Glassboro High School football team put on an awe-inspiring performance during a 56-14 win over Cedar Grove to earn the program's first-ever state title.

The Bulldogs' effort was part of what was perhaps the best game played on this property all season and was highlighted by Kenny Smith's career-best 402 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while the defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-6 from Davon Barr.

Glassboro scored the final 49 points of the game, forcing a running mercy rule clock in the third quarter. The Bulldogs finished the season a perfect 13-0 for the sixth time in program history with an undefeated record.

We worked so hard to get here and finally get it, and being at MetLife Stadium is the best feeling I've ever had, Sabb said.

Junior Brandon Simmons added: We came out and proved a point. We wanted to play four full quarters and we did that. We played together and dominated.

It was a special moment for Glassboro head coach Timmy Breaker, who also played on two undefeated teams during his playing days at GHS (2007 and 2008),

It's kind of a full-circle moment for me, Breaker said. To be the first in history (to win a state title at Glassboro) and to be a coach, it's special. These guys will definitely go down in history. This is a special football team.

This game was exciting. That's what we planned to do. We wanted to be physical all week and the boys rose to the challenge.

Glassboro collected so many highlights that they probably couldn't all fit into a SportsCenter Top 10 segment.

Smith orchestrated one of the greatest, if not the most productive and entertaining performances in recent New Jersey history. The senior ripped off two 80-yard touchdown runs, including one on the opening play of the scrimmage in the second half, and had another 60-yard TD run.

It means a lot, said Smith, who had 180 rushing yards in the first half. “To be able to come out here, play in a big game like this and make plays. To be able to call myself a big player, I have to show up in big games like this.

According to football historian Chuck Langerman, Smith's 402 yards is the seventh-best single-game total in South Jersey history. Glassboro graduate and former Philadelphia Eagle Corey Clement holds the South Jersey record with 478 in 2012.

Smith also surpassed the 5,000-yard mark for his career. He is the sixth South Jersey player to accomplish the feat and the first in 12 years when Clement broke the mark.

Smith's final total of 5,383 ranks second on South Jersey's all-time list, behind only Clement (6,245). After transferring from Hammonton, Smith had to sit out the first three games this fall due to NJSIAA transfer rules or he might have tied Clements' record.

Glassboros Xavier Sabb had one of the best catch-and-runs of the season as he weaved his way through what seemed like the entire Cedar Grove defense on his way to a 55-yard touchdown. The score gave Glassboro another huge boost with 30 seconds left in the first half and a 35-14 lead.

Glassboros' defense also provided plenty of highlights.

Sophomore cornerback Kenny Johnson delivered the biggest hit of the game, putting a Cedar Grove receiver on the grass in the first quarter. It was a tackle that seemed to take the wind out of the Panthers.

Absolutely, Breaker said when asked if Johnson's goal was a game changer. He made a big play on a knockdown (the previous play) and came back with a big hit. Then the boys sprang into action. We live from plays like that. After this the game was over.

Johnson said he felt it about the power of the hit and its importance.

We pride ourselves on being physical,” Johnson said. “The coaches emphasize effort and physical play in practice. That's what we do.”

Cedar Grove (13-1) scored on its first two possessions for a 14-8 lead, but the Panthers were held to just 112 yards the rest of the way.

Glassboro's defense yielded four sacks, including a pair by Brandon Simmons, while Barr and Xavier Sabb each had interceptions. Sabb returned his pick for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty. Simmons also had a fumble recovery.

We knew our defense would be tested and it was, said Simmons. We faced setbacks early on, but we kept fighting.

Glassboro advanced to the state finals last season, losing 24-6 to Mountain Lakes at Rutgers University. The match helped fuel the fire and provided some much-needed experience for the Bulldogs on their return journey to the big game.

Experience and preparation, Breaker said of the big factors for his team this season.

Breaker also said his team was excited to play. They would have played on Tuesday (November 26), if necessary.

Game notes

While playing in the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, Johnson said: It was great. I've dreamed of playing in an NFL stadium. That is the dream of every football player, from the age of five until you finish playing.

Glassboro quarterback Jack O'Connell completed 12 of 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs totaled 597 yards of offense and scored 49 offensive points in 41 plays.

The Bulldogs finished this season with 508 points, breaking the old-school record of 478 set in 2008. The point total is also 14.e on South Jersey's all-time list, according to Langerman.

Glassboro's six undefeated seasons came after the NJSIAA developed the playoff system in 1974. The Bulldogs were also undefeated in 1975, 1983, 1999, 2007, 2008 and 2024.

