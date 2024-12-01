Emma Raducanu's comments on the return of tennis speak volumes about the British star | Tennis | Sport





Emma Raducanu believes she is on the verge of returning to the level she reached when she won the US Open three years ago. The young Brit has struggled with a number of injuries since her remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows in the summer of 2021. Due to various setbacks, she missed a large part of the current season. She recently returned to the court after spraining ligaments in her foot at the Korea Open in September, and represented Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup earlier this month. Now that she has recovered from her latest injury, Raducanu believes she is in a good position to return to her previous levels, showing her rock-solid determination despite the challenges she has faced.

“Mentally, I feel like I'm in a better place to compete now than I have ever been since the U.S. Open,” she said. “It will probably take me a few tournaments to get up to speed, but once I do, I think I'll now be in a better head space to compete.” Raducanu won 21 of her 34 matches last year and will be in the top 60 in the world in 2025. Only time will tell if she can restore past glory by increasing her Grand Slam tally in the not-too-distant future. . She recently said she was 'cracked' to return to the field after Britain's elimination in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final. “I think traditionally you would probably take a break and go on vacation or something, but I feel like I've had four, five weeks off from tennis and I don't really need any more time off,” she explained.

“I'm definitely excited and looking forward to being on the practice field. Seeing some of my performances this week just pushes me to do more work.” Raducanu's next big test will come at the Australian Open, where she hopes to advance beyond the second round for the first time ever. Before traveling to Melbourne, the 22-year-old is expected to kick off her season at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. She impressed at last year's event but was ultimately defeated when she faced Elena Svitolina in the round of 16. There are several other WTA events taking place between late December and early January that Raducanu may be tempted to enter with the aim of sharpening her skills for the Grand Slam circuit.

