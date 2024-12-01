Cricket: England close to victory in Christchurch







Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz It will take something special from the Black Caps to avoid an increasingly inevitable defeat in the first test against England in Christchurch. With a single-digit lead and just four wickets in hand, the English have a good chance of leading 1-0 in the series tomorrow on day four. It was a dominant day for the tourists, their tails wagging and totaling 499 in the first innings. The visitors started the day at 319 for five, the Black Caps eventually dismissing Harry Brook for 171 after dropping the main man four times on day two. Ben Stokes kept things going, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse added to the hosts' misery, each combining with Stokes to add another 100 runs. Atkinson in particular punished the Kiwis with some late fireworks, a blazing 36-ball 48. England were finally dismissed for 499 shortly after lunch, taking a lead of 151 in the first innings. Matt Henry swept up the last two wickets to finish with figures of 4 for 84, while debutant Nathan Smith also picked up three scalps. Chris Woakes struck first for the Englishmen, removing skipper Tom Latham for just one, while fellow opener Devon Conway fell soon afterwards and was caught off Carse's bowling at mid-eight. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra combined to take the Kiwis past 50 and take them to tea at 62/2. That became 64/3 shortly after the break, with Ravindra sending Carse's short ball skyward and being caught at deep square leg. Daryl Mitchell joined Williamson and the pair put together a half-century partnership in short order, with Williamson also notching a Test fifty. Then came the double whammy. Firstly, the crucial wicket of Williamson, caught off the bowling of Woakes for 61, just as the hosts were looking for parity. The dismissal left Williamson stranded at the limit of 999 Test careers. Tom Blundell lasted just one ball as he edged Wokes behind, leaving the Kiwis with just half their wickets in the shed and still 18 runs behind. Smith joined Mitchell who had worked his way to 31, the two surviving to stumps at 155/6, but with plenty of work to do. Day four resumes at 11am.

Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

