Worldwide success for table tennis champion Hyndburn





-Credit: (Image: Submitted) A teenage athlete has become an international table tennis champion. Table tennis athlete Felicity Pickard, who has cerebral palsy, has secured her first Paralympic bronze medal in the women's doubles alongside her teammate Bly Twomey. Felicity started her table tennis journey 15 years ago when she was introduced to the sport while volunteering at Hyndburn Recreation center. READ MORE: National customers can be 175 times better off 'in 10 days' READ MORE: 'I was almost dead and couldn't work for more than two hours before my hero boss saved my life' Felicity had not originally tried table tennis, but when she was invited to a coaching session, her curiosity led her to discover a new passion. After winning the bronze medal, Felicity said: It's incredible to think I'm now a Paralympic medalist, especially after everything I've been through. I never thought I could reach this position and even a few weeks ago I doubted myself. But I'm here now with the legend Bly and the incredible coach Andrew Rushton who helped me through everything – the highs and the lows, but here we are and there were three Paralympic medalists. “I had never played before, but after my first session I was hooked,” she continued. Within two weeks I went from playing once or twice a week to playing every day. The journey was not without challenges. Felicity struggled with hand-eye coordination due to her disability, but the sport became a new challenge and an opportunity to grow. It was something I couldn't do at first, but table tennis has improved my coordination and motor skills beyond what I thought possible, she said. Felicity now trains at the National Center in Sheffield, home of the English Institute of Sport, but she also remains committed to Hyndburn Leisure Centre, where it all started. Training at Hyndburn keeps me grounded. The people here have given me so much support, and without them I wouldn't be where I am today, she added. Felicity credits Hyndburn Leisure Center and the support of the local community for shaping her athletic journey. Growing up here, I developed self-confidence, strength and resilience, she explained. The community has been a huge part of my success and I am proud to represent Hyndburn on the world stage. Felicity is preparing to take her game to the next level and is splitting her training time between Hyndburn and Sheffield. Looking ahead to upcoming competitions, including the Los Angeles Paralympic Games and next year's European Championships, she said: Winning bronze was an incredible moment that fueled my drive to push even harder. My goal is to be among the top two in the world and win medals in both singles and doubles. Subscribe to our daily newsletter LANCS LIVE NEWS to get the biggest stories from across Lancashire straight to your inbox

