Cricket 2024, Australia PM's XI vs India weather updates, rain, forecast, games abandoned, team news

The Australian Prime Ministers XI side was scheduled to play a second day/night match against India in Canberra on Saturday, but unfortunately the match was abandoned due to rain. Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The toss was due to take place at 2.10pm AEDT with the first ball at 2.40pm, but a steady drizzle left the pitch under the covers, with the match initially postponed and later abandoned at 6.45pm. Both teams have agreed to play 50 overs per side, with the action resuming at 2.40pm on Sunday. A few showers are forecast on Sunday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain and zero to six millimeters forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology. There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the game on Saturday, NSW Blues all-rounder Jack Edwards said he was very proud to be named captain of the PM's XI side. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Paine hits back at profound criticism | 01:15 I'm really looking forward to going there and being able to play in the Premiers XI. It's always a great honor, he said. I am sure if we (India) can bowl cheaply and prevent them from having time in between, that would be fantastic. While the Australian Prime Minister's XI features many household names, including Scott Boland, Ollie Davies, Matt Renshaw and teen sensation Sam Konstas, there are also other lesser-known players worth checking out. Foxsports.com.au profiled seven players to watch in the two-day clash earlier this week. TEAMS Australia XI Jack Edwards (captain), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan OConnor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matt Renshaw, Jem Ryan India XI Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mahali Beardman, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

