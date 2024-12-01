Sports
Live college football scores, updates: Texas at Texas A&M, Kansas State at Iowa State and more
How have we already ended up in the last week of the regular season?
The stakes are high in the College Football Playoff. Rivalry Week only featured two games between ranked teams, but that didn't stop it from being an entertaining day.
The first part of the day already delivered some big upsets, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 and ending OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse. Could that also cost Miami a shot at the playoffs?
One team that won't have to worry about playoff status is No. 5 Notre Dame, which secured its spot in the field with a 49-35 win over USC. And amid all the chaos, could No. 13 Alabama possibly sneak into the playoff after a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl?
This is what we show on Saturday. (Scroll down for live updates.)
Time: 7:30 PM | Television: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5
It's great that these two old rivals are finally playing against each other again. And it's made even better by the commitment. The winner will play Georgia on December 7 for the SEC title. The Longhorns and Aggies haven't played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M's last game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.
Time: 7:30 PM | Television: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5
Farmageddon has serious implications for the Big 12 title. Both teams are in it for the conference title, although Kansas State will know at kickoff whether it still has a chance. If there is a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State will play in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they are out of the title race.
