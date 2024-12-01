Live college football scores, updates: Texas at Texas A&M, Kansas State at Iowa State and more





How have we already ended up in the last week of the regular season? The stakes are high in the College Football Playoff. Rivalry Week only featured two games between ranked teams, but that didn't stop it from being an entertaining day. The first part of the day already delivered some big upsets, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 and ending OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse. Could that also cost Miami a shot at the playoffs? One team that won't have to worry about playoff status is No. 5 Notre Dame, which secured its spot in the field with a 49-35 win over USC. And amid all the chaos, could No. 13 Alabama possibly sneak into the playoff after a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl? This is what we show on Saturday. (Scroll down for live updates.) Time: 7:30 PM | Television: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5 It's great that these two old rivals are finally playing against each other again. And it's made even better by the commitment. The winner will play Georgia on December 7 for the SEC title. The Longhorns and Aggies haven't played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M's last game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC. Time: 7:30 PM | Television: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5 Farmageddon has serious implications for the Big 12 title. Both teams are in it for the conference title, although Kansas State will know at kickoff whether it still has a chance. If there is a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State will play in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they are out of the title race. Live119 updates Halftime: Texas 17, Texas A&M 0 Texas misses a 48-yard field goal to end the first half. Longhorns are dominating so far with a trip to the SEC title game on the line

Halftime: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 14 The Cyclones are up 10 at the break and the margin is mainly due to K-State's 2 turnovers.

Texas A&M revenue drops! A&M QB Marcel Reed gets stopped on 4th and 3 at the Texas 42. Still no foul for the Aggies today.

Iowa State Touchdown! The Cyclones cap off their long drive with a touchdown run by QB Rocco Becht to extend their lead just before halftime. ISSUE 24, KSU 14

ISU's Sama makes a spin move after a big run The Cyclones are on the road as Farmageddon ticks towards halftime and Abu Sama has delivered perhaps the highlight of the game.

Texas adds a FG A short field goal extends the Horns' lead to 17-0 over Texas A&M late in the first half.

Texas-Texas A&M is getting excited A bit of pushing and pulling after this game. Meanwhile, Texas is moving the ball again at the A&M 10, threatening to go up by 3 scores.

Touchdown State Kansas! The Wildcats cut it to three after Jayce Brown took an Avery Johnson pass 65 yards to the house. ISSUE 17, KSU 14

Touchdown Texas! Jaydon Blue makes an incredible catch at the back pylon off a perfectly placed by from Quinn Ewers. Both of the Longhorns' TDs today came after the replay review overturned a non-TD call. Texas leads Texas A&M 14-0.

Iowa State Touchdown! The Cyclones increased their lead on a 9-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel. ISSUE 17, KSU 7

Oregon extends lead over Washington The No. 1 Ducks don't need this win for Big Ten or CFP status, but it's still a rivalry game. Oregon is in a bit of a battle with unranked Huskies so far.

Iowa State adds FG The Cyclones took the lead on a 41-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy. ISSUE 10, KSU 7

Touchdown Texas! Arch Manning enters the game and carries the ball 15 yards over the pylon for a touchdown. The Longhorns strike first in College Station. (It was originally labeled as short, when reviewed called a TD)

Touchdown K-state! The Wildcats put things together at Farmageddon after going for it on fourth-and-2. Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown for a 28-yard touchdown.

Postgame brawl at UNC-NC State Things also took an ugly turn in Chapel Hill after yet another flag-planting incident. Here is the scene after NC States wins 35-30 over UNC. The Wolfpack tried to plant the flag in the middle of the field and a fight broke out. pic.twitter.com/PbcYo7heUt Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 1, 2024

Texans interception! Marcel Reed's heave down the right is picked off by Texas' Michael Taaffe. The Longhorns take the lead in their own 10 again.

Texas A&M ranks 4th! The Texas defense holds on 4th down at the Longhorns 10 yard line. A long drive ends empty for the Aggies.

Texas A&M gets an early start The Aggies get the ball first to start this huge SEC game, and they quickly moved the ball into the red zone.

Iowa State Touchdown! The Cyclones are first on the board after turnovers. Rocco Becht found Jayden Higgins for a 15-yard touchdown.

Iowa State recovers fumble! The Cyclones take advantage of a sloppy pitch from K-State on the game's opening possession and recover a fumble.

