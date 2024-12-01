Tsitsipas and his worst moment: 'I wasn't sure I could keep up with the pace of tennis'





Stream UTR Pro Winston-Salem Women live tennis Brianna Baldi vs. Kaede Usui * You can watch and bet on this match live here. The 2024 season for Stefanos Tsitsipas was practically forgettable. The Greek has disappeared from the ATP Top 10 in a year when there were still high expectations for his play. Although winning the title in Monte Carlo was a great achievement, reality hit Tsitsipas hard with very poor results throughout the rest of the year, especially considering the level of tennis he has shown in the past. Reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open are the only notable highlights of the year, giving us an idea of ​​how the rest of the tournaments went. Stefanos Tsitsipas ended 2023 in sixth place in the rankings, surpassed only by Rublev, Sinner, Medvedev, Alcaraz and Djokovic. At 26 years old, he should be showing the best of his abilities, but instead he has been inconsistent. For years, high expectations surrounded him as a candidate to win the majors, but the sudden emergence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner seems to have dimmed hopes for the direct generational heirs of the Big Three. Faced with this dark year for Tsitsipas, has offered a question and answer session in his exclusive section of his official Instagram profile. – Tennis lost its meaning One of the most difficult moments of the season was when Stefanos ended his professional relationship with his father, Apostolos, due to poor results and persistent disputes during matches. He even considered cutting tennis out of his life: “If I have to say something about this year… I am very proud of where I am now because my mind has been in very difficult places this year and I wasn't sure if I could keep up with the pace of developments. Tennis was no longer important to me, going to tournaments was no longer important to me because I never thought I would reach these points, but I am proud of myself for dealing with the situations, in a way that is not the case. It was easy to go to Monte Carlo and win the title again because I wasn't 100% sure I could achieve it given everything that was going on. said the Greek. Apart from poor results in many events, Stefanos has failed to establish a consistent level of play and often his matches have consisted of sticking to his service games. A weak backhand and constant apathy were the triggers that made it clear that Stefanos was not in good form, so hopefully he will get his shine back in 2025. This news is an automatic translation. You can read the original news, Tsitsipas and his worst moment: “I wasn't sure I could keep up with tennis”

