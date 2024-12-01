Hopkins holds off Grove City 17-14 in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs

BALTIMORE, MD The Johns Hopkins football team jumped out to a 17-0 lead and then held off a late rally by visiting Grove City as the Blue Jays advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs with a 17-14 victory over the Wolverines at Homewood Field Saturday afternoon. Johns Hopkins improves to 10-1 on the year and will meet DePauw in the third round on Saturday, December 7. Grove City sees its season end at 9-2.

Johns Hopkins had a 17-point senior quarterback lead midway through the fourth quarter James Rinello capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to classmate EJ Talarico in the corner of the end zone. The play came on fourth down and Talarico caught the ball as he fell to the ground after it was deflected by teammate. Robby Enright .

After holding the high-scoring Wolverines, who came into the game averaging nearly 43 points per game, scoreless for more than 50 minutes, the Blue Jays watched Grove City answer Talarico's touchdown with the best drive of the game up until that point when the Wolverines ran out for air and needed just eight plays and 2:26 to cover 67 yards and finally got into the end zone when Logan Pfeuffer found Scott Fraser at the pylon to make it a 17-7 game.

The Wolverine defense then forced a quick Blue Jay punt Shay Aitken blocked and Jase Herrick recovered in the end zone to pull Grove City within a field goal at 17-14 with 3:42 left on the fourth quarter clock.

Working against a strong wind, the Blue Jays were able to get one first on their ensuing possession, but Aitken intercepted Rinello's attempt on third-and-12 at the Grove City 29-yard line to give the Wolverines one last chance with just over two minutes left.

Pfeuffer moved the Wolverines to a first-and-goal from the Blue Jay 10-yard line before failing on three straight attempts to Fraser to set up a potential tying field goal with nine seconds left, but Daniel Sullivan's kick hit the left upright and bounced away to seal the victory for the Blue Jays.

Although the game never got away from the Wolverines, a late game stoppage seemed unnecessary for Johns Hopkins as the Blue Jay defense kept control of the standings for most of the day. Averaging just over 200 yards per game on the ground this season, the Wolverines were held to -13 rushing yards on the day and resorted almost exclusively to the pass in the second half.

Johns Hopkins, for its part, used a game-opening, 12-play, 73-yard drive that Rinello capped off with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Jays a 7-0 lead that they would hold well into the third quarter. continue.

The Blue Jays had a chance to extend the lead late in the second quarter, only for 49 yards J.P. Furman The field goal attempt fell just short and made it 7-0 at halftime.

After holding Grove City to just 52 yards of total offensive line in the first half, the Blue Jay defense picked up right where it left off after halftime. The Wolverines put together a 14-play, 67-yard drive to open the third quarter, but Cole Peters And Isaac Urquidi stopped Ian Demeri on fourth and one from the JHU 18 to stop the scoring threat.

Rinello then set up a 35-yard Brad Paxton field goal as he moved the Blue Jays from their own 18 to the Grove City 18 by orchestrating a 64-yard drive, including a 45-yard strike to the sophomore Cole Crotty .

Paxton's field goal came with just under six minutes left in the third quarter and was the final scoring play before Rinello's touchdown pass to Talarico midway through the fourth quarter, extending the 10-point lead to 17 with 7:59 remaining .

The 17-point lead was all but gone less than five minutes later and the first NCAA Playoff win for first-year Johns Hopkins coach Then Wodicka was only secured when Sullivan's field goal attempt in the final seconds kicked off the upright and fell harmlessly into the end zone.

Inside the Box score Johns Hopkins

Rinello was 23 of 37 for 264 yards with one touchdown through the air and one rushing touchdown.

Crotty matched his career-high with 10 receptions for a personal best 148 yards and Talarico added six receptions for 30 yards and one score.

Against a Grove City rushing defense that allowed just 40 yards per game, junior Geoff Schroeder 55 yards of grinding on 15 carries.

Johns Hopkins' defense held the Wolverines more than 28 points and 180 yards below their season averages entering the game. The -13 rushing yards allowed is the fewest JHU has ever allowed in a postseason game.

Senior PJ Penders posted a team-high eight tackles and added one pass breakup, while Peters made seven tackles and recovered one fumble.

The Blue Jay defense collected nine pass breakups and three sacks on the day.

Inside the Box Score Grove City

Fraser was targeted a whopping 37 times on Pfeuffer's 49 pass attempts and had 19 receptions for 231 yards and one score.

Pfeuffer finished 24 of 49 for 273 yards and one score.

Nico Flatiwho entered the game averaging 104 yards per game, was held to seven yards on 10 carries that day.

Dominic DiNinno And Caleb Brubaker had the team lead with eight tackles each and DiNinno had two of Grove City's six pass breakups on the day.}|

Aitken had six tackles, including one for a loss, and added the late-game interception and the blocked kick.

Notes of interest

Johns Hopkins has reached the 10-win mark for 13e time in program history; all 13 have been there since 2003.

The Blue Jay defense has held all 11 opponents below their season average thus far and only one has come within 10 points of the scoring average.

