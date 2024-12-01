Best of 2024: Which Sinner-Alcaraz clash was the best ATP match of the year? | ATP tour

The best of 2024

Best of 2024: Which Sinner-Alcaraz clash was the best ATP match of the year?

ATPTour.com looks back at the five best ATP Tour matches of 2024

November 30, 2024

Getty Images Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after their gripping match in the Beijing final.

By ATP staff

As the 2024 season comes to a close, it's time to reflect on the epic battles and career-defining performances that will remain etched in fans' memories for years to come.

At the heart of the action were some of the Tour's most notable performers all year: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. As part of our annual season reviews, ATPTour.com is counting down the best ATP Tour matches of 2024.







5) United Cup F, Zverev d. Hurkacz 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4

Donning the colors of their country can often ignite a player's best tennis. Just ask Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz, who provided a breathtaking match in the final of the innovative United Cup this year.

Zverev, needing a win to keep Germany alive, rallied from the brink of defeat to overcome Hurkacz and send the final into a decisive mixed doubles match. With the score at 4/6 in the second set tiebreak, Zverev made a passing shot with a forehand that touched the outer edge of the sideline by millimeters. It turned out to be a crucial moment in the match. He turned in three more points to turn it upside down.

“I have absolutely no idea [how I won]” said Zverev. “I saved a match point by hitting a passing shot so far down the line, so that's how tennis goes sometimes. You win and lose by millimeters and today I was lucky in a way.”

In a match decided by the narrowest of margins, it was Zverev who held his nerve to secure a crucial victory. The German would later return to the field alongside partner Laura Siegemund to seal the title with another stunning win, starting his 2024 year in emphatic fashion.

4) Hamburg F, Fils d. Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1)



A title clash between the home favorite and one of the Tour's top prospects was always destined to cause drama, right? In the Hamburg final, Zverev's greater experience and vocal home support proved not to be enough as Arthur Fils produced a stunning performance to secure his first ATP 500 crown.

In the dying flames of a fiery three and a half hour battle, Fils dared to attempt an underarm serve with a break point at 5-5, which electrified the German crowd under the closed roof. That crucial break point was one of 21 the #NextGenATP star saved during the match, according to Infosys ATP Stats, before dominating the decisive tie-break to seal the win.

“When we closed the roof, I knew it was just going to be a fight,” Fils said. “You just have to fight until the last point, until the last ball. I think so [I’ve been] I have been training for moments like this for a long time, so I am very happy that I won it.”

Fils' raw triumph against the then number 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings – the biggest of his career – proved a catalyst for great form at ATP 500 level. Including his titles in Hamburg and Tokyo, the Frenchman won 13 consecutive matches to reach the ATP 500 Bonus Pool.

3) Monte Carlo SF, Tsitsipas d. Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4



When it comes to the Rolex Monte-Carlos Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas rarely puts a step wrong. In this year's semi-finals, the two-time Principality champion found a fitting way to record his first victory over a Top 3 opponent since 2022, as he defeated Jannik Sinner in a high-quality clash.

Their two-hour, forty-minute match was marked by grueling baseline exchanges, forced to end by moments of brilliance. Both Tsitsipas and Sinner fired 27 winners, but it was the former who won four straight games from 2-4 in the deciding set to complete an epic comeback.

“It was the highest level of tennis I have been able to play,” Tsitsipas said. “Jannik was an extremely difficult opponent and you have noticed that all year round so far. He has been very consistent and I could see that in his play all day.”

Tsitsipas would defeat Casper Ruud in the championship match to capture his third title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, becoming only the fifth player to achieve the feat (after Nadal, Borg, Muster and Nastase).

2) Cincinnati SF, sinner d. Zverev 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4)



Sinner was heading into his semi-final in Cincinnati, where former champion Zverev had lost each of the previous four Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings, but the Italian fought through a hip hiccup to secure a thrilling win.

In a winding clash lasting three hours and seven minutes, which saw rain fall in the first set, Sinner showed remarkable resilience to get over the line. Zverev let a break lead in the first set and two set points in the tie-break slip away before Sinner took the lead.

Despite Sinner's lead, there was little separation between the two and the German fought back with a slight fade in Cincinnati. Sinner mustered the energy to unleash a forehand return winner to give two match points in the decisive tie-break, which he converted at the second attempt.

“Sometimes you have to play with your gut feeling a little bit, and I think that was my strength today,” said Sinner, who went on to capture his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title with his victory over Frances Tiafoe in the final. “[There were] some ups and downs, that can happen, especially when you play [for] more than three hours. It was a good match, I think for both of us.”

1) Beijing F, Alcaraz d. Sinner 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)

Because the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner was already full of spectacular encounters, the final in Beijing was yet another proof of the status of their match. A high-quality display of blistering ball strikes combined with excellent touch at the net saw the two young stars push each other to their limits.

Sinner had established himself as the star on hard courts in 2024, but Alcaraz proved a stubborn obstacle for the Italian, who won their two previous Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings. Looking to spoil Sinner's 16-match winning streak, Alcaraz's grit and skill were on display in a breathtaking showdown.

After recovering from a set deficit and dropping a break lead in the final set, it seemed that the final was getting further and further out of reach for Alcaraz, who trailed 0/3 in the decisive tie-break. Yet the Spaniard had other ideas, stringing together seven straight points to seal a gutsy win lasting three hours and 21 minutes – the longest match in tournament history.

“I never lost hope,” Alcaraz said. “Honestly, I knew that [when I started it] that every tiebreak Jannik plays is almost on his side. I thought I wouldn't lie in the third set, three loves, two mini breaks for him. So I didn't lose hope, but I thought, 'Okay, I have to give it everything I have, just to give myself a chance to be close.'

With the win, Alcaraz took a 6-4 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, marking the first time either of them had won three consecutive matches against the other. However, Sinner's loss to Alcaraz in Beijing proved to be his only defeat in 27 games from Cincinnati and a fantastic end to the 2024 season.