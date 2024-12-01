Harding advances in NCAA Division II Playoffs with 44-26 win over Grand Valley State









44 Winner Harding

HER



12-1, 10-1 26 Great Valley St.

GVS



11-2, 6-1 Winner 44 26 Great Valley St.

GVS 11-2, 6-1 Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F HER

Harding 0 17 14 13 44 GVS

Great Valley St. 7 0 6 13 26 Game overview: Football | 11/30/2024 3:23:00 PM

Next game: at Ferris State 7-12-2024 | TBD ESPN+ KVHU 95.3 December 7 (Sat) / TBD bee Ferris stands History ALLENDALE, Mich. No. 4 Harding's rushing attack proved unstoppable in a snowy showdown at Lubbers Stadium as the Bisons defeated Grand Valley State 44-26 on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Andreas Molenaar led the charge for Harding, rushing for a career-high 202 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns, joining teammate Blake Delacruz (212 yards vs. Colorado School of Mines in 2023) as the only Bisons to rush for more than 200 yards in a playoff game. The Bisons racked up 475 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns. Braden Jay rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. Both Miller (1,068) and Jay (1,064) surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the game. Harding (12-1) advances to face Ferris State in the Super Region 3 finals, scheduled for next Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Bison weathered the snowy conditions to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. A quarterback keeper from 34 yards Cole Keylon setting up a 20-yard field goal by James Satterfield giving Harding the 10-point cushion. Dre Halls Grand Valley quarterback Ike Udengwu's sack on the Lakers' first possession of the second half marked his 25th career sack, breaking the school record. Defensively, Harding held Grand Valley to 223 total yards, including just 44 rushing yards. Clark Griffin And Darion Dunlap Johnson led Harding with eight tackles each. Griffin became just the fourth Bison in the NCAA era and the first since the current Harding safeties coach Sam Blankenship (130 in 2017) to make 100 or more tackles in a season. Kendal Allen broke three steps. Harding extended its lead to 31-7 with eight seconds left in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Delacruz. Grand Valley's Kellen Reed responded with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Lakers couldn't close the gap. Delacruz rushed for 53 yards and moved past Romo Westbrook (3,154, 2011-14) into third among Harding in career rushing yards with 3,171. Josh Strickland, Jr A 10-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left to seal the win for Harding. Grand Valley State finished their season with an 11-2 record. Gallery: (11/30/2024) 2024 Football at Grand Valley St. – NCAA

