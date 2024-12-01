Football: The championship field is in 3A, 4A, 5A





AURORA – The finalists for the 2024 Colorado High School Activities Association Football State Championships for 3A, 4A and 5A were determined after semifinal games were played on Saturday. In 3ANo. 2 Mead defeated No. 3 Pomona 21-19 to earn a trip to the championship game to face No. 1 Thompson Valley, a 31-3 victor over No. 5 Green Mountain. Mead is seeking its second state championship, and first since winning the C (6-man) title in 1949. The Mavericks' lone appearance in the 3A title game came in 2021, while Thompson Valley's lone appearance came in the 3A championship game in 1989. Thompson Valley is still chasing its first-ever football state title. In 4A, No. No. 5 Broomfield defeated No. 1 Dakota Ridge 45-7 and moves on to play No. 2 Montrose, an 18-7 winner over No. 3 Pueblo West. Montrose is seeking its first state football crown since winning it all in 1950 for the sport's only title, while Broomfield is seeking its sixth championship after last winning two years ago. In 5A,it's No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 6 Legend in the finals after Cherry Creek defeated No. 5 Valor Christian 42-17 and Legend topped No. 7 Fairview 35-21. Cherry Creek won a championship in 2022 and is looking for its 14th-place finish in football, while Legend has never won a state football title. Championship matchups for December 7 At Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins 5A State Championship No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 6 Legend, 6 p.m 4A State Championship No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 5 Broomfield, 2 p.m 3A State Championship No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 2 Mead, 10 a.m Semi-final results, November 30 5A Semi-final results No. 1 Cherry Creek down. No. 5 Valor Christian, 42-17

No. 6 Legend final No. 7 Fairview, 35-21 4A Semi-final results No. 5 Broomfield def. No. 1 Dakota Ridge, 45-7

No. 2 Montrose def. No. 3 Pueblo West, 18-7 3A Semi-final results No. 1 Thompson Valley def. No. 5 Green Mountain, 31-3

No. 2 Mead final No. 3 Pomona, 21-19 Quarter-final results Quarterfinal round 5A results No. 1 Cherry Creek final no. 9 Erie, 34-14

No. 5 Valor Christian def. No. 4 Columbine, 31-7

No. 6 Legend final 3 Ralston Valley, 35-16

No. 7 Fairview def. No. 2 Mountain View, 49-45 Quarterfinal round 4A results No. 1 Dakota Ridge def. No. 8 Ponderosa, 14-0

No. 2 Montrose def. No. 7 Mesa Ridge, 53-21

No. 3 Pueblo West final No. 11 Heritage, 42-28

No. 5 Broomfield def. No. 4 Palmer Ridge, 32-23 Quarterfinal round 3A results No. 1 Thompson Valley def. No. 8 Discovery Canyon, 7/30

No. 2 Mead final No. 7 Pueblo Central, 34-23

No. 3 Pomona final No. 6 Windsor, 27-23

No. 5 Green Mountain def. No. 13 Disconnection, 35-20

