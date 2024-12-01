Jordan Benjamin, Ashley Campbell, Zack Cline, Scoochie Smith and Nicole Waters will join the UD Hall Of Fame

DAYTON– The University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame will expand by five on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the 2025 class is inducted during halftime of the Dayton-Lehigh men's basketball game. The Dec. 7 ceremonies will bring the total number of members of UD's Hall of Fame to 201.

The new members are Jordan Benjamin (tennis), Ashley Campbell (soccer), Zack Cline (soccer), Scoochie Smith (basketball) and Nicole Waters (soccer).

The philanthropic benefactors of the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame are Kurt and Joyce (Mahrt) Friedmann.

JORDAN BENJAMIN '19 Tennis 2015-2019

Jordan Benjamin was the first University of Dayton tennis player to qualify to compete as an individual in the NCAA Championship Tournament (in 2018). He was ranked nationally as a junior and senior, with a career-best ITA ranking of 77.

One of only five players in Atlantic 10 history to be named a two-time Atlantic 10 Men's Tennis Player of the Year (he was named in 2018 as a junior and 2019 as a senior). The Fairport, NY native was also A-10 Rookie of the Year in 2016. He was a four-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection.

Benjamin played all but one match in college as UD's No. 1 singles player and compiled a career record of 70-24. He played professionally until the pandemic shut down the professional tennis circuit in 2020.

ASHLEY CAMPBELL '07 Football 2012-2015

Ashley Campbell, the Dayton career record holder in goals scored with 63, was a two-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and a four-time all-conference selection. She is the only Flyer to have played in a World Cup and will represent Canada as a member of their national team at the 2014 U-20 Women's World Cup. She played in all four of their matches, with a start against Finland.

Campbell had three UD top-10 goal totals in her four seasons and is second in career points (150).

She and UD Hall of Fame classmate Nicole Waters played on teams that were a combined 50-27-7 and 27-6-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Campbell played on two A-10 championship teams, winning the regular season title in 2013 and the conference tournament in 2014. Her other three teams suffered heartache when they lost in a shootout in the A-10 tournament.

Senior nominee Campbell Dayton for A-10 Women of the Year. She played professionally in Europe and Canada after graduating from UD.

ZACK CLINE '97 Football 1993-1996

Zack Cline was a three-year starter at offensive tackle, playing on teams that compiled a combined record of 37-5. Cline was part of three Pioneer Football League championship teams. He was a senior starter on the last UD team to go undefeated. The Flyers were 11-0 in 1996. In addition to winning the PFL with a perfect mark, Dayton ranked 24th nationally in the final NCAA Division I-AA rankings.

A cerebral player who brought physicality and unusual speed to the line, he was a two-time All-PFL selection (first team, second team) and two-time Football Gazette All-American (second team both seasons).

As an offensive tackle, Cline's job was to protect his quarterback from edge rushers, and he did the job for two of UD's All-America quarterbacks Brian Kadel (who led the I-AA in passing efficiency in 1995) and UD Hall of Famer Kevin Johns. ,

SCOOCHIE SMITH '17 Basketball 2013-2017

Scoochie Smith is the point guard of UD's winningest class and the only class to play in four NCAA tournaments. Smith's teams won 102 games while losing only 36. A three-time team captain, he was First Team All-Atlantic 10 as a senior in 2017, which shockingly was his only A-10 season honors.

Before that, he received his most prestigious award when he earned Co-Atlantic Player of the Week and NCAA.com Player of the Week on March 8, 2016, when he averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 10, Scored 0 assists over two games. .

Smith ranks sixth all-time in assists at Dayton (498) and 29th in career scoring (1,289 points). He played in all 138 career games of his career at Dayton, which ties him with Chris Johnson for the UD record for career games. Smith also made exactly 100 starts.

The Bronx native ranks fifth in career assists-to-turnover ratio (2.01) and fourth in steals (172) in Dayton.

Since graduating from UD. Smith has played in Australia, Europe and the G-League. He currently plays for KK Vojvodina in Serbia.

NICOLE WATERS '16 Football 2012-2015

A three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection and two-time A-10 Midfielder of the Year, Nicole Waters was First Team NSCAA Mid-Atlantic All-Region and a Senior CLASS All-American as a senior.

She is an excellent distributor from the middle third and is the Dayton career record holder in assists (54). She also has the top three seasons in Dayton history for assists (18 in 2014, 17 in both 2013 and 2015). When she graduated in 2016, Waters had the 20th best assist total in NCAA history.

She and UD Hall of Fame classmate Ashley Campbell played on teams that were a combined 50-27-7 and 27-6-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Campbell played on two A-10 championship teams, winning the regular season title in 2013 and the conference tournament in 2014. Her other three teams suffered heartache when they lost in a shootout in the A-10 tournament.

After graduating, Waters played in the Czech Republic before turning to coaching.