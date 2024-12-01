David Jiricek offers the Wild more than pure talent – Minnesota Wild

By the time the Minnesota Wild game starts Saturday, the team will have robbed No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Daemon Hunt, the Wild's most NHL-ready defensive prospect, will be sent the other way, along with a first-round pick in 2025, a third in 2026, a second in 2027 and a pick swap. by Michael Russo.

The move comes as no surprise as it has been on the air for a week. But now we know it's happening, we know the Wild beat out the other offers, and we know what the blow is to the Wild's potential capital. Now that everything is clear, this is a decisive victory for Bill Guerin and his front office. Should the Wild be able to unlock his potential, Minnesota has the last missing piece of their youth movement.

The Wild's under-25s were extremely strong earlier this week and had almost everything a good, growing team needs. A star winger? Look, there's Matt Boldy. A potential (current?) No. 1 center? Hello Marco Rossi. A guaranteed, solid top-pair defender? There's Brock Faber. High prospects for the future? Danila Yurov and Riley Heidt joined the chat. A bona fide power play quarterback who is almost NHL ready? That's what the drafting of Zeev Buium was intended for. A goalkeeper of the future? We all know Jesper Wallstedt

The only question – aside from whether the Yurovs, Heidts and Buiums would operate – was their defensive depth beyond Faber and Buium. The Wild had invested heavily in defensive prospects during the 2020 and 2022 Drafts, spending the top 70 picks on Ryan O'Rourke, Hunt, Carson Lambos and Jack Peart. Despite the investment, only Hunt was ready for the NHL in the near future.

Furthermore, Minnesota was unable to land their Owen Power, Jake Sanderson or Moritz Seider type defenseman – a defenseman with premium size and a top-four caliber skill set. They also struggled to fill the right side of the defense beyond Faber, with David Spacek being their only defender from the top right.

That's why Minnesota gave up three possessions to get Jiricek. At 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, he brings beef, skill and a right shot to the next generation of Wild players. At the end of the season, the Wild could theoretically create a starting lineup consisting of:

Yurov – Rossi – Bold

Buium-Jiricek

Wallstedt

That's a tempting collection of young talent, even before they realized the Wild would have Faber at the back. And Faber makes Minnesota a potential defensive powerhouse in the coming years with those two.

The collection of pure, raw talent on the Wild blueline is now at an incredible level. Before the season, Corey Pronman announced his ranking of players and prospects under 23. Buium came in at number 16 (sixth among defensemen), Faber at number 35 (11th among d-men) and Jiricek at 47th (17th among d-men). Only the New Jersey Devils – with Luke Hughes, Anton Silayev and Simon Nemec – can rival that amount of high-end defensive talent.

But it's even better. Once again, Jiricek not only gives Minnesota more talent, but also a diversity of skills. Here's the elevator pitch on all three of these top names, according to Pronman:

Taurus:He is an extremely intelligent puck mover who can run the power play like a top NHL player. He routinely makes high-end plays and can open shifts with his puck handling and passing.

Faber:His excellent skating, gap work and competition have helped him become a great defender who breaks up a lot of plays, but the offense he showed this season was a pleasant surprise.

Jiricek:He is very skilled, especially for a big man, and combined with a strong point shot he should provide offense in the NHL. I like his defensive edge and thought he showed he could be a great two-way player at other levels.

There is some overlap, but Minnesota now has three defensemen filling three crucial roles. Jiricek's bloom has fallen off the rose a little bit, but Pronman's player similar ahead of him in 2022 was Alex Pietrangelo – huge praise from the usually conservative draft analyst. Ahead of the 2024 draft, Pronman took an eye on Buium as a young Morgan Rielly. Faber was a right shot Jonas Brodin with surprising offensive chops. That kind of well-rounded blueline is hard to find, even among elite NHL clubs.

As for the price, it's a big “Who cares?” from a Minnesota perspective. Hunt's future was likely as a third-pair defender who could crack the top-4 in no time. The Wild's first-round pick for 2025 will likely be in the 20s, maybe late 20s. Even if Minnesota were to make this pick, it likely wouldn't have the upside of Jiricek, and a much longer timeline to get a return on the investment. A third-place finish in 2026 or second in 2027 is downright negligible.

More importantly, the Wild got this deal done without sacrificing their forward depth, especially NHL-ready, middle-six winger Liam Hgren, who brings skill and physicality to the pool that would be difficult for Minnesota to replace. They get a huge boost in the short term, without sacrificing anything for the 2025 season, when the Wild's Cup ambitions begin in earnest. Minnesota will need to unlock Jiricek's potential in a way that Columbus could not, but the reward for acquiring Jiricek far outweighs the risk.