Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for this major record in Test cricket | Cricket news





Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root. (Getty Images) NEW DELHI: England star batsman Joe Root achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in the fourth innings in Test cricket.

Root's unbeaten 23 during England's successful chase against New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch pushed his fourth-innings tally to 1630 runs, eclipsing Tendulkar's record of 1625.

The feat is even more impressive as Root accomplished this in just 49 fourth-innings appearances, compared to Tendulkar's 60.

Former England batsman Alastair Cook (1611 in 53 innings), South Africa's Graeme Smith (1611 in 41 innings) and West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1580 in 49 innings) complete the top five on the list.

The 33-year-old achieved the milestone in his 150th Test, adding another accolade to his illustrious career. Root has now completed 12,777 Test runs, cementing his place as the fifth highest run-scorer in the history of the format.

Most runs in the 4th innings in Test cricket 1630 – Joe Wortel

1625 – Sachin Tendulkar

1611 – Alastair Kok

1611 – Graeme Smith

1580 – Shivnarine Chanderpaul The all-time Test run scorers list is still topped by Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. Root follows other legends including Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Rahul Dravid (13,288) but remains active in his quest to move up the ranks.

Despite his historic performance, Root's match did not go smoothly. Dismissed for a duck in the first innings, he joined an exclusive but undesirable club of batsmen who recorded ducks in their 150th Test. Australian greats Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting suffered a similar fate in their landmark games against Pakistan in 2002 and England in 2010 respectively.

Root's performance underlines his consistency and adaptability, especially in high-pressure fourth-innings scenarios. As England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket, his contributions continue to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. Who could replace Rohit Sharma as captain of Team India in Tests?

Stay updated with the latest news from IPL Auction 2025, including the latest selections of all 10 teams MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH and LSG. Don't miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/joe-root-surpasses-sachin-tendulkar-for-this-big-record-in-test-cricket/articleshow/115859153.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos