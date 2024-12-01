Sports
Orchard Lake St. Mary's defeats Byron Center in Michigan D-2 High School Football Championship
The Orchard Lake St Mary's Eaglets (11-3) defeated the Byron Center Bulldogs (12-2) 35-19 in the Michigan High School Football Division 2 championship on Friday at Ford Field.
The Eaglets led by one point at halftime, but a turnover gave the Eaglets the ball close to the end zone to start the second half. The Eaglets took advantage and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away.
Darrin Jones ran 21 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eaglets. Bryson Williams added 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
For Byron Center, Cam Payne ran for 122 yards and one touchdown. Landon Tungate ran for 90 yards and threw for 49 yards.
The Eaglets outgained the Bulldogs 438 yards to 289 yards, respectively.
First quarter updates
St. Mary's receives the opening kickoff and we're on our way.
TOUCHDOWN BYRON CENTER! Kellen Payne runs for a 9-yard touchdown. PAT is good. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.
TOUCHDOWN ST. MARIES! Darrin Jones runs for a 7-yard touchdown. PAT is good. The game is tied at seven with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Byron Center 7, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 7
Second quarter updates
TOUCHDOWN BYRON CENTER! Cam Payne runs for a 56-yard touchdown. PAT is blocked. Byron Center leads 13-7 with 11:21 left in the first half.
TOUCHDOWN ST. MARIES! Bryson Williams runs for 12 yards. PAT is good. St. Mary's leads 14-13 with 1:24 before halftime.
HALF TIME: OLSM 14, Byron Center 13
Third quarter updates
Byron Center receives the second half kick-off and we are on our way.
FUMBLE RESTORED BY ST. MARIES! Landon Tungate is hit while attempting to throw and the ball is recovered by OLSM's Kyrie Williams and returned to the 5-yard line.
TOUCHDOWN ST. MARIES! Richard Goike runs for a three-yard touchdown. PAT is good. St. Mary's leads 21-13 with 10:50 left in the third quarter.
TOUCHDOWN ST. MARIES! Axel Newell completes a pass to Angelo Chapman for 33 yards. PAT is good. St. Mary's leads 28-13 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
END THIRD QUARTER: OLSM 28, Byron Center 13
Fourth quarter updates
TOUCHDOWN BYRON CENTER! Landon Tungate rushes for a 10-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion is good. OLSM leads 28-19 with 10:39 to go.
TOUCHDOWN ST. MARIES! Darrin Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown. PAT is good. OLSM leads 35-19 with 7:04 to go.
END: Orchard Lake St. Mary's 35, Byron Center 19
