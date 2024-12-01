Clemson clinches spot in 20th ACC football championship game

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The Clemson Tigers clinched a spot in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. This is the fifteenth time in the past sixteen years that the game has been held in primetime. The No. 12 nationally ranked Tigers, who are 9-3 overall this season and finished 7-1 in ACC play, will face No. 9 SMU, who finished the regular season at 11-1 overall and 8- 0 in the league. ACC.

The 20th ACC Football Championship Game will feature two top-12 nationally ranked teams in No. 9 SMU and No. 12 Clemson.

The Tigers are ranked 12th in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings as of Tuesday, Nov. 26, and are in each of the CFP rankings this year. Clemson also ranked all season long in both the Associated Press and American LBM Coaches Top 25 polls, climbing as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll (October 20) and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll (October 27).

The Tigers have been a perennial power under head coach Dabo Swinney, and this year they have done so with a top-12 offense in both totals and scoring offense, lighting up the scoreboard with an average of 35.7 points per game. The Tigers have had a balanced offensive attack as Clemson's offense is the only team ranked in the top 26 nationally in both passing (275.1 ypg) and rushing (190.6 ypg) offenses and the only program in the country is averaging both 190 or more rushing attacks. yards and 270 or more passing yards per game this year.

New this year are several premium hospitality options, including club seating in the Gridiron Club, a full-service package with on-court seating in The Vault, and both pregame and postgame experiences on the court.

It is the Tigers' 10 appearance in the ACC Football Championship Game with their final trip in 2022. The 10 appearances in the championship games are the most of any ACC team, with the next highest being Florida State and Virginia Tech with six appearances each.

Clemson will be looking for its 22nd ACC Football Championship title and seeking its ninth victory in the ACC Championship Game. Since the championship game's inception in 2005, the Tigers have won the ACC Football Championship Game in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

As the second team to clinch a spot in the championship game, the Tigers bench will be on the south side of the stadium. The SMUs bench is located on the north side of the field.

The ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on highest regular season winning percentage for the second year in a row.

This year marks the first of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The new format includes the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, as determined by the CFP selection committee.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has been the site of 13 of the last 14 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Carolina Panthers announced a 10-year agreement to host the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.

With the exception of the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, the ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans. The game attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 Clemson-North Carolina game, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium at the time.

The ACC Champion has appeared in the National Championship Game or the College Football Playoff in eight of the past 11 seasons, with two teams making the playoffs in 2020. The ACC has won the second-most national titles since the CFP started in 2014 and is one of only two conferences with a winning percentage of .500 or better in the playoffs. The ACC has had three different teams reach the CFP: Clemson (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Florida State (2014) and Notre Dame (2020), which competed as full ACC members in 2020.

Gridiron Club Premium Hospitality

The Gridiron Club offers a unique game day experience that stands out from the rest. This exclusive club spans 10,000 square feet and offers fans and their guests an exciting atmosphere to enjoy the ACC Football Championship Game. The indoor and outdoor settings allow guests to enjoy beautiful views, relax in comfortable chairs and enjoy first-class amenities.

Located in the elevated north corner of the stadium, the Gridiron Club offers excellent sight lines to center field and both end zones. All seats are protected from the elements as they are located below the upper deck and are completely covered. Additionally, radiant heat and fans are used to ensure a comfortable climate in the premium outdoor seating areas.

The Gridiron Club operates on an all-inclusive basis and offers luxury food and drinks, including beer and wine. Guests can enjoy covered outdoor seating throughout the club with cushioned chairs, heaters, ceiling fans and TVs. In addition, private restrooms are available exclusively to Gridiron Club guests.

The safe

The Vault is a premium hospitality package that immerses fans in the middle of the action.

This all-inclusive package ensures dedicated fans have everything they need, from hotel check-in to the post-match trophy celebration on the Bank of America Stadium field. Fans will enjoy luxury pitch seating, access to an air-conditioned lounge and a wide choice of food and drinks. The Vault is located directly behind the sideline of the first team to clinch a spot in the championship game, allowing fans of all ages to cheer on their favorite team up close.

The Vault hospitality package features include a two-night stay with luxury accommodations in downtown Charlotte, coach transportation to Bank of America Stadium as part of the team police escort caravan on game day, a pregame on-field experience where teams only entering the field a few minutes before kick-off and an exclusive opportunity to take part in the post-match trophy celebrations.

Pregame field experience

Experience the thrill of the game like never before! Open to fans of all ages and teams, our pregame on-court experience offers an incredible opportunity to get an up-close look at warm-ups with exclusive on-field passes. Imagine being right on the field, just steps away from your favorite players as they prepare for the ACC Football Championship Game. Don't miss this unforgettable moment! The experience begins as soon as the gates open and lasts until approximately 25 minutes before kick-off. In addition to purchasing this experience, you must also have a valid game ticket.

Trophy presentation after the Field Experience match

What better way to enjoy your team's championship victory than being on the field as they lift the ACC Football Championship trophy? The Postgame Trophy Presentation Field Experience gives fans exclusive access to the field along with authentic team-issued championship gear during the unforgettable postgame celebration.

Be sure to select your team when purchasing as this incredible experience is designed specifically for fans of the winning team. For example, if you purchase a pass for team A, but team B comes out on top, your purchase will be fully refunded after the match. In addition to purchasing this experience, you must also have a valid game day ticket.

Other exciting offers for fans

In addition to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game, ACC fans of all ages can participate in weekend festivities including Fan Fest, which will take place in downtown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Friday, December 6 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET and Saturday. , December 7, 10am – 7pm ET. Free and open to the public, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with ACC mascot appearances, tailgate games, giveaways and more!

Fan Fest is the premier destination in downtown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday leading up to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game. Enjoy the excitement of other championship games on our LED screens, along with a beer garden and a variety of food trucks.

Located just steps away from Bank of America Stadium at Romare Bearden Park, Fan Fest offers pregame fun for fans of all ages!

