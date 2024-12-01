Top 20 tennis star victim of robbery, but thieves leave rackets behind | Tennis | Sport





Tennis star Marta Kostyuk returned to her car to find it had been broken into during a trip to Milan this week. The Ukrainian, currently ranked number 18 in the world, was visiting the Italian city with her husband George Kyzymenko when the incident occurred. Kostyuk concluded her 2024 season last month with a third-round appearance at the Wuhan Open after losing to Coco Gauff. And she left for Italy to relax before the new season starts early next year.

During her visit to Milan, Kostyuk returned to her Porsche SUV to find the rear window shattered. But incredibly, the criminals didn't steal her tennis rackets. And she described the incident in a Instagram message on Friday. After uploading a photo of the back of the Porsche, which was temporarily covered with tape, the 22-year-old told her followers: Expensive trip to Milan. Whoever did this, God bless you. Real. She then added a second image to her story, which showed her tennis rackets intact in the trunk of the vehicle. And she jokingly wrote: It's clear they don't like sports.

Kostyuk has endured mixed fortunes on the court this year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January before succumbing to Gauff after a three-set thriller. She lost to Katie Boulter in the final of the San Diego Open in March, before advancing to the last four in Indian Wells a few weeks later. And the ace impressed on the clay at the Stuttgart Open in April as she reached the showpiece again before being dismissed by Elena Rybakina. However, Kostyuk struggled in the other three Grand Slam events and was dumped out of the French Open in the second round after losing to Donna Vekic.

She was dispatched by Madison Keys in the third round of Wimbledon and reached the same podium at the US Open, but was defeated by Emma Navarro. During her performance in Melbourne at the start of the season, Kostyuk referenced former Prime Minister David Cameron as she lashed out at the media for failing to keep up their reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And she explained: I understand that everyone has their own problems, and everyone is focused on their thing. I guess I'm here to continually remind everyone that it's still going on and it needs to be stopped. It's not normal for this to happen.

