AAMU suffers from slow shooting night vs. Lipscomb





THE HILL |Alabama A&M University men's basketball ended its first month with an 82-44 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday night at the AAMU Event Center, while the Bulldogs struggled from the floor against the Bisons. Alabama A&M (4-5) shot 25 percent from the floor, including 23.7 percent in the first half as Lipscomb built a 44-21 halftime lead. The Bisons dominated the first half, shooting nearly 54 percent from the floor and a blistering 53.0 percent from behind the arc. EJay Greer lead the Bulldogs with 11 points and two rebounds. Chad Moodie chipped in eight points, two boards, one block and one steal. Will Pruitt scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to pace the Bisons. He also added six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Gyasi Powell recorded 16 points, four boards, two steals and one assist. HOW IT HAPPENED Lipscomb (4-4) started the game on a 7-0 run, capped by a Gyasi Powell triple with just over 18 minutes left in the first half

Alabama A&M responded with an 8-2 run over a three-minute span, capped by one Lorenzo Downey trey with 14:34 left as the Bulldogs closed the deficit to 9-8

The Bulldogs went cold on the floor when Lipscomb pushed the margin to 21-10 on a Dylan Faulkner free throw with 9:24 left

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Will Pruitt and Jacob Ognacevic extended the Bisons' advantage to 27-13 with 5:56 remaining

A EJay Greer The putback set up a four-minute shooting slump for the Bulldogs as AAMU trailed, 29-15, with 5:36 left

The putback set up a four-minute shooting slump for the Bulldogs as AAMU trailed, 29-15, with 5:36 left Lipscomb continued to increase the margin, pushing the lead to 34-17 on a Pruitt jumper with just under four minutes to play

Two consecutive triples from Pruitt extended the Bisons' advantage to 44-21 with 1:04 remaining

Lipscomb opened the half of the season with a 7-0 run, capped by a Faulkner dunk as the Bisons extended the margin to 51-21 with 16:10 remaining

Alabama A&M was unable to recover from its huge deficit in the final sixteen minutes GAME NOTES Alabama A&M shot 25.0 percent (16 of 64) from the field and 63.6 percent (7 of 11) from the free throw line

The Bulldogs grabbed 34 rebounds, including 21 on the defensive glass

EJay Greer lead the Bulldogs with 11 points and two rebounds

Chad Moodie chipped in eight points, two boards, one block and one steal

Alabama A&M finished with 29 bench points, 18 points in the paint, eight second-chance points, seven points off 21 Lipscomb turnovers and three fastbreak points

Lipscomb went 28 of 61 shooting (45.9 percent) and 12 of 15 (80.0 percent) from the charity stripe

The Bisons grabbed 51 rebounds, including 38 on the defensive glass

Will Pruitt recorded 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists

Gyasi Powell recorded 16 points, four boards, two steals and one assist.

Lipscomb finished with 28 points in the paint, 26 bench points, 15 second-chance points, 11 points off 16 AAMU turnovers and eight fastbreak points NEXT Alabama A&M is taking a few weeks off before returning to the court. The Bulldogs visit Chattanooga on Sunday, December 15. Tipoff against the Mocs is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. For complete coverage of Alabama A&M Athletics, visit the official homepage at www.aamusports.com. Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram (@aamuathletics), Facebook (aamubulldogathletics), Twitter (@_aamuathletics) and TikTok (aamuathletics). Read the full article

