USC Football falls to No. 5 Notre Dame in regular season finale, 49-35
LOS ANGELES (AP) Christian Gray returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown with 3:39 to play, Xavier Watts returned another interception 100 yards for a score with 1:18 left, and No. 5 Notre Dame hit his ticket to the College Football Playoff with his 10th consecutive win, 49-35 over USC Football on Saturday.
Riley Leonard threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Fighting Irish (11-1), who completed an impressive regular season by holding off the stubborn Trojans (6-6) for their sixth win in the last seven editions of this famous competition. intersectional rivalry.
Notre Dame led 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Ja'Kobi Lane made the second of his three touchdown catches for the Trojans with 8:43 left.
After USC stopped the Irish attack, Jayden Maiava moved the Trojans to the Notre Dame 21 for a shot at the tying goal, but Gray held firm after an acrobatic interception of a goal-line pass intended for Kyron Hudsonand the sophomore gave it back all the way down the USC sideline.
Maiava led another desperate drive before throwing an easy pick in the end zone to Watts, who took the same route for the go-ahead touchdown.
Notre Dame retained the Jeweled Shillelagh during the schools' 95th meeting in a series that began in 1926 at the Coliseum.
Jadarian Price rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Irish, and Jeremiyah Love added 99 yards and a score. Eli Raridon and Mitchell Evans caught TD passes from Duke transfer Leonard, who continued his solid finish on the season with 155 yards passing.
Maiava rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 360 yards in his first loss as a starter for USC (6-6), which lost five of eight to end the regular season.
Police Citroen had 82 of his 133 yards receiving in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans were without a lead in the final period for the first time all season. Lane caught his third TD pass with 13 seconds left.
Woody Marksthe 1,100-yard rusher from USC, was hurt on a 9-yard run to start the Trojans' second drive. He did not return to the game despite being sidelined, and the injury ended the Mississippi State transfer's FBS-best streak of 56 consecutive games with a reception.
The first half was remarkably even in front of a large Colosseum crowd on a 75-degree (23.8 degrees Celsius) matchday. Love hindered Kamari Ramsey to set up Raridon's 12-yard touchdown catch 59 seconds before halftime, but the Trojans went 78 yards in 31 seconds to tie the game on Lane's 12-yard touchdown reception.
Price made a 36-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half, but USC answered with Maiava's second 1-yard touchdown plunge. Notre Dame's offense responded with another lightning drive against USC's improved defense, and Leonard's short TD run put the Irish ahead for good.
John Humphrey intercepted Leonard's badly underplayed pass on Notre Dame's next drive, but after the Irish defense stopped USC on downs, Evans caught a 23-yard TD pass.
Takeaways
Notre Dame: The Irish could only beat teams on their schedule, and that's what they've done every week since being embarrassed by Northern Illinois. But it's also hard to say how they'll react to a big step up in the level of competition in the CFP after putting in a little effort to hold off a .500 USC team.
USC: The Trojans' lack of playmakers became glaring with Marks sidelined. Receivers repeatedly missed opportunities to help Maiava, while Riley failed to stick to the running game in Marks' absence. The USC defense also struggled after a largely solid season.
Caleb's visit
Caleb Williamsthe only USC quarterback to beat Notre Dame since 2016 watched from the Trojans' sideline. The No. 13 Chicago Bears rookie was formally retired during an in-game ceremony.
Next
Notre Dame: Likely to host a CFP first-round matchup since the Irish can't get a top-four bye.
USC: A low-stakes bowl game for the second year in a row. The Trojans' destination will be announced on December 8.
