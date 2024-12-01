Sports
I broke the record for the fastest serve in tennis history, but the ATP doesn't recognize it
John Isner holds the official record for the fastest tennis serve of all time at 155 mph.
ATP players spend their time chasing titles and records, and often it's the same names you see at the top of the leaderboards.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have set several records in the sport and have dominated tennis for much of the 21st century.
However, some are reserved for slightly more obscure players, as serving legends Ivo Karlovic and Isner hold many records for aces and serve speed.
Isner in particular holds the record for the fastest official serve in ATP history, knocking down a 155mph serve at the 2016 Davis Cup.
A monstrous service, but one that was ten kilometers per hour slower than what a certain Australian produced in 2012.
Sam Groth: The man with the unofficial fastest serve in tennis history
At an ATP Challenger event in Busan, South Korea, in 2012, Sam Groth recorded the fastest serve the sport has ever seen.
Three match points short against his Belarusian opponent Uladzimir Ihantsik, Groth literally threw caution to the wind as he thundered down a record-breaking 263 km/h ace.
The Australian would have broken the record had the serve taken place at an ATP Tour event, but as his serve took place on the Challenger Tour, his achievement is not officially recognized.
This is due to a lack of necessary checks on the equipment that monitors the speed of the storage, but there is no suggestion that the speed of the storage was illegal.
To make matters worse for Groth, he lost the match 4-6, 3-6.
With an unofficial record to his name, what would Groth go on to accomplish on the ATP Tour?
After toiling most of his early years as a professional on the Challenger Tour, Groth had a career-best year in 2015, as he rose to just outside the top 50 in the world.
The Australian did this by reaching the third round of his home Australian Open and Wimbledon later that same year.
Groth never won a singles title on the ATP Tour, but did find success in doubles, winning two ATP 250 titles with his partner Chris Guccione while rising to a career-high ranking of 24th in the world.
The 6-foot-2 Aussie retired from active competition in 2018 after losing to current world number four Taylor Fritz in qualifying for the Australian Open at the age of 31.
What makes Groth's story perhaps most interesting is not only what he accomplished on the court, but also what he decided to do when he hung up his racket.
While many players try their hand at commentary or coaching, Groth plunged into the world of politics, where he has made quite a name for himself.
Swapping rackets and a T-shirt for suits and manifestos, Groth was elected to the Victorian Legislative Assembly in 2022.
After the elections, the former world number 53 was appointed Shadow Minister for Youth and Shadow Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events.
Who knows how far Groth's political career will reach, but if his service is anything to go by, he could do big things.
Which active ATP player has the fastest serve?
While Groth and Isner can debate who holds the record for the fastest serve in tennis history, who is the fastest server to remain active on the ATP Tour?
The likes of Isner, Karlovic and Querrey have all retired from the sport after spending most of their careers knocking down aces at will, but there are plenty of new faces more than willing to pick up where they left off.
|Rank
|Name
|Speed
|Tournament
|1
|Milos Raonic
|255 km/h
|2012 SAP opened
|2
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|152 km/h
|French Open 2024
|3
|Oscar Eight
|151 km/h
|US Open 2021
|4
|Ben Shelton
|150 km/h
|2024 Indian sources
|5
|Reilly Opelka
|149 km/h
|Australian Open 2021
|6
|Taylor Fritz
|237 km/h
|US Open 2020
|7
|Alexander Zverev
|237 km/h
|2021 Indian Resources
|8
|Gael Monfils
|146 km/h
|Legg Mason tennis classic from 2007
|9
|Matteo Berrettini
|146 km/h
|Madrid Open 2021
|10
|Stan Wawrinka
|235 km/h
|Davis Cup 2016
Several familiar faces make up the top ten, with top five stars Fritz and Alexander Zverev both serving 230 km/h.
A new name at the top of the list is Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who made headlines earlier this year with his performance at the Basel Open en route to the title.
Definitely a name to keep an eye on in 2025 as he prepares for his first full year on the ATP Tour.
There are still a slew of big servers left on the ATP Tour, but none have even come close to Groth's Herculean 163mph effort.
Related posts
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetennisgazette.com/news/i-broke-the-record-for-the-fastest-serve-in-tennis-history-but-the-atp-doesnt-recognize-it/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Syrian rebels have reached the city of Aleppo eight years after they were driven out
- Lake-effect snow hits Great Lakes region as Arctic air freezes US
- Will Donald Trump prosecute his political rivals? | BBC News
- Kansas State football vs Iowa State live score updates
- The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries releases the second round of tilapia seed copies to BINS Karawang
- Arizona State makes way for Dr Pepper Big 12 football championship
- PM Modi on lifting day
- I broke the record for the fastest serve in tennis history, but the ATP doesn't recognize it
- Thanksgiving weekend: Arctic explosion will hit several states
- Hezbollah supporters have gathered at the site of the leader's assassination
- USC Football falls to No. 5 Notre Dame in regular season finale, 49-35
- SMRC: Prabowo and Jokowi's support has no effect on RK-Suswono votes