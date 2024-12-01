John Isner holds the official record for the fastest tennis serve of all time at 155 mph.

ATP players spend their time chasing titles and records, and often it's the same names you see at the top of the leaderboards.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have set several records in the sport and have dominated tennis for much of the 21st century.

However, some are reserved for slightly more obscure players, as serving legends Ivo Karlovic and Isner hold many records for aces and serve speed.

Isner in particular holds the record for the fastest official serve in ATP history, knocking down a 155mph serve at the 2016 Davis Cup.

A monstrous service, but one that was ten kilometers per hour slower than what a certain Australian produced in 2012.

Sam Groth: The man with the unofficial fastest serve in tennis history

At an ATP Challenger event in Busan, South Korea, in 2012, Sam Groth recorded the fastest serve the sport has ever seen.

Three match points short against his Belarusian opponent Uladzimir Ihantsik, Groth literally threw caution to the wind as he thundered down a record-breaking 263 km/h ace.

The Australian would have broken the record had the serve taken place at an ATP Tour event, but as his serve took place on the Challenger Tour, his achievement is not officially recognized.

This is due to a lack of necessary checks on the equipment that monitors the speed of the storage, but there is no suggestion that the speed of the storage was illegal.

To make matters worse for Groth, he lost the match 4-6, 3-6.

With an unofficial record to his name, what would Groth go on to accomplish on the ATP Tour?

After toiling most of his early years as a professional on the Challenger Tour, Groth had a career-best year in 2015, as he rose to just outside the top 50 in the world.

The Australian did this by reaching the third round of his home Australian Open and Wimbledon later that same year.

Groth never won a singles title on the ATP Tour, but did find success in doubles, winning two ATP 250 titles with his partner Chris Guccione while rising to a career-high ranking of 24th in the world.

The 6-foot-2 Aussie retired from active competition in 2018 after losing to current world number four Taylor Fritz in qualifying for the Australian Open at the age of 31.

What makes Groth's story perhaps most interesting is not only what he accomplished on the court, but also what he decided to do when he hung up his racket.

While many players try their hand at commentary or coaching, Groth plunged into the world of politics, where he has made quite a name for himself.

Swapping rackets and a T-shirt for suits and manifestos, Groth was elected to the Victorian Legislative Assembly in 2022.

After the elections, the former world number 53 was appointed Shadow Minister for Youth and Shadow Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events.

Who knows how far Groth's political career will reach, but if his service is anything to go by, he could do big things.

Which active ATP player has the fastest serve?

While Groth and Isner can debate who holds the record for the fastest serve in tennis history, who is the fastest server to remain active on the ATP Tour?

The likes of Isner, Karlovic and Querrey have all retired from the sport after spending most of their careers knocking down aces at will, but there are plenty of new faces more than willing to pick up where they left off.

Rank Name Speed Tournament 1 Milos Raonic 255 km/h 2012 SAP opened 2 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 152 km/h French Open 2024 3 Oscar Eight 151 km/h US Open 2021 4 Ben Shelton 150 km/h 2024 Indian sources 5 Reilly Opelka 149 km/h Australian Open 2021 6 Taylor Fritz 237 km/h US Open 2020 7 Alexander Zverev 237 km/h 2021 Indian Resources 8 Gael Monfils 146 km/h Legg Mason tennis classic from 2007 9 Matteo Berrettini 146 km/h Madrid Open 2021 10 Stan Wawrinka 235 km/h Davis Cup 2016 Fastest official served by active ATP players

Several familiar faces make up the top ten, with top five stars Fritz and Alexander Zverev both serving 230 km/h.

A new name at the top of the list is Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who made headlines earlier this year with his performance at the Basel Open en route to the title.

Definitely a name to keep an eye on in 2025 as he prepares for his first full year on the ATP Tour.

There are still a slew of big servers left on the ATP Tour, but none have even come close to Groth's Herculean 163mph effort.

