Kansas State football vs Iowa State live score updates

Kansas State football was its own worst enemy on a night when turmoil was ripe for the taking.

Iowa State converted two K-State turnovers into short touchdown drives in the first half, and a safety led to five more Cyclone points in the fourth quarter on Saturday night as they claimed a 29-21 victory at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

K-State, which finished the regular season 8-4, 5-4 in the Big 12, was still in good shape after a fourth-down stop in the red zone late in the third quarter. But with the ball on the Wildcat 22-yard line, Iowa State chased quarterback Avery Johnson into the end zone, where he was called for intentional grounding and a safety.

After the free kick, Iowa State drove for a field goal to go up 29-21 and then stopped the Wildcats on fourth down at the K-State 35. The Wildcats had a final glimmer of hope when Iowa State missed a 37-yard field goal. goal with 1:02 remaining, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

For K-State, Johnson threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns (28 and 65 yards) to Jayce Brown and 7 to tight end Garrett Oakley, but the Wildcats could not establish a consistent running attack as they had 144 yards on the ground were held.

The Wildcats outgained Iowa State 364 yards to 324, but the miscues were too much to overcome.

Iowa State (10-2, 7-2) needed a Brigham Young victory over Houston in a late-night match to join Arizona State next Saturday in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas. With the win is the Cyclones achieved 10 wins for the first time in school history.

K-State held Iowa State's prolific passing attack to 137 yards, but couldn't contain a balanced Cyclone rushing game. Abu Sama, the star of the Cyclones' win at K-State last year, ran for 81 of their 187 yards. Rocco Becht did have two touchdown passes.

FINAL: Iowa State 29, Kansas State 21

Iowa State stops K-State on downs to rally for a 29-21 victory and its first-ever 10-win season. K-State finishes 8-4, 5-4 Big 12.

Cyclones miss field goal to give K-State hope

K-State could have clinched the victory with a 37-yard Kyle Konardy field goal, but missed wide right. K-State has the ball with 1:02 left, trailing 29-21.

K-State turns it over on downs at its own 35

That might have been the final nail in the coffin for K-State. The Wildcats went for it on fourth down at their 35-yard line and tight end Garrett Oakley, who has been money all night, drops the pass.

Iowa State takes over with 4:56 left, leading 29-21.

Defense gives K-State a chance

After Iowa State drove for a first-and-goal at the Kansas State 3, the Wildcat defense limited the Cyclones to a field goal to keep it a one-possession game. 20-year-old Kyle Konardy makes it 29-21 with 6:16 left.

The three points were further damage from the safety that followed the free kick.

Wildcats are shooting themselves in the foot again

From the 22-yard line, Avery Johnson scrambles back and throws the ball out of the end zone for a safety. Iowa State extends the lead to 26-21 and gets the ball.

END 3Q: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21

K-State gets a huge red zone stop on fourth down and stays strong through three quarters. Iowa State leads 24-21.

K-State returns with scoring drive

Avery Johnson hits Garrett Oakley 28 yards to start the drive and a 7-yarder to finish it and K-State is back within three, 24-21, with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

The drive covered 59 yards in five plays. Oakley now has four catches for 78 yards.

Kicking problems resurface for Wildcats

After driving to the Iowa State 3-yard line, K-State settles for a field goal attempt and Chris Tennant's 21-yard attempt is blocked by the Cyclones' Darien Porter.

Wildcats come up empty in the red zone and still track 24-14. The click was OK, but the protection on the right was not.

HALF TIME: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 14

Iowa State scores two touchdowns off K-State's turnover and adds a long drive in the final two minutes of the half to lead 24-14 at the break.

The Wildcats outgained Iowa State in the second half, 224 yards to 162, but the turnovers were too much to overcome.

Iowa State increased its lead with a quick scoring drive

Iowa State takes over with 1:47 left in the half, going 78 yards in six plays with just 1:04 off the clock to lead 24-14 on Rocco Becht's 5-yard touchdown run.

The big play was a 31-yard Abu Sama run with a 15-yard facemask penalty on VJ Payne.

Another difficult development for K-State. Cyclones get the ball to start the second half.

We're at the 2 minute timeout

Kansas State has fallen behind on this drive and faces third-and-18 with 2 minutes left in the half. Iowa State leads 17-14.

Avery Johnson-Jayce Brown strikes again

Avery Johnson hits Jayce Brown with a deep ball up the middle and Brown breaks two tackles for a 65-yard touchdown. It's the second score for the quarterback-wide receiver duo and K-State cuts Iowa State's lead to 17-14 with 5:49 left in the half.

Wildcats turn it over on downs

K-State needed 1 yard on fourth down at the Iowa State 29, but the Cyclones force Avery Johnson to throw it away under pressure.

Iowa State capitalized on another K-State turnover for a 17-7 lead

After K-State receiver Keagan Johnson fumbled on the end of an Avery Johnson pass, Iowa State recovered and went 30 yards in five plays, with Rocco Becht hitting Jayline Noel on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Iowa State leads 17-7 with 10:015 left in the half with two touchdown drives totaling 57 yards.

Iowa State regains the lead with a field goal

K-State's defense stops Iowa State at the 23-yard line and the Cyclones settle for a 41-yard Kyle Konardy field goal with 13:31 left in the half to go up 10-7.

A nice score for the Wildcats after Jayline Noel's punt return put Iowa State at its own 48 to start the possession.

END 1Q: Kansas State 7, Iowa State 7

Iowa State drives, but K-State survives the first quarter.

K-State goes deep for TD on fourth down

K-State goes for it on fourth and 2 from the Iowa State 28 and Avery Johnson hits Jayce Brown with a pass down the right sideline for the score. We're tied at 7-7 with 5:39 left in the first.

That was a nice 10-play, 83-yard drive for the Wildcats, taking 4:43 off the clock. Johnson 3 of 4 for 54 yards on the drive, plus two rushes for 22 yards.

K-State defense with a stop

Iowa State took two deep shots, but they were well defended by K-State's righties James and Keenan Garber, and the Cyclones go three-and-out on their second possession.

Two possessions each so far, with the teams combining for 34 yards.

K-State goes three-and-out

No turnover this time, but K-State goes three-and-out, including a botched pass from tight end Brayden Loftin.

Iowa State makes Wildcats pay with first score of game

Iowa State takes advantage of K-State's early turnover with a 15-yard touchdown on a post pass from Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins with 12:24 left in the first quarter. The Cyclones lead 7-0 after a six-play, 27-yard drive.

A nightmare start for K-State

On K-State's first play from scrimmage, an errant option throw from Avery Johnson to Dylan Edwards is covered by Iowa State's Myles Purchase. It is being investigated whether it was a forward pass.

The review confirms the call and Iowa State takes over at the K-State 27.

Wildcats to get the ball first

Iowa State wins the toss and advances to the second half. K-State takes the ball to start the game.

A cold night in Ames

The current conditions approaching kick-off at Jack Trice Stadium are 22 degrees, it feels like 14, under overcast skies.

Today Kansas State and Iowa State play

Date: Saturday November 30

Saturday November 30 Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Iowa State has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, although K-State won last time out in Ames, trailing the Cyclones 10-9. The last two matchups in the series were one-possession games and the betting line suggests another close matchup.

Prediction: Iowa State 31, Kansas State 27

