India loses 3-8 to USA in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup opener

Chengdu, December 1, 2024-

The Indian table tennis team suffered an 8-3 defeat to America in their opening Group 1 match in the first phase of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup on Sunday.

The tie starts with a mixed doubles match, in which India's Snehit Suravajjula and Poymantee Baisya lost 1-2 (10-12, 8-11, 11-4) to America's Naresh Nandan and Ke Tiffany.

In the women's singles, Yashaswini Ghorpade Yashaswini Ghorpade lost 1-2 (9-11,8-11,11-7) to Sally Moyland, followed by the loss of Jeet Chandra in the men's singles (9-11,9-11,11 ). -7) by similar margins against Xiangjing Zhang.

In the ensuing men's doubles rubber, Snehit Suravajjula and Jeet Chandra lost 2-0 (9-11, 9-11) to end a disappointing day for the Indian team.

As per the tournament format, each rubber, whether singles or doubles, consists of three games. The first team to win eight games wins the overall team competition.

India have been drawn in Group 1 for the first phase of the tournament with reigning champions and top seeds China, Australia and the US. After the round-robin matches, the top two from the group will advance to the second phase of the competition.

The Indian team, without experienced campaigners like Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will take on hosts China in their second match on Monday.

This is the second edition of the tournament. Last year the first edition also took place in Chengdu. Host nation China emerged as champions while India failed to progress past the first stage. (Desk)