Pitch completed at Lancashire Cricket Club's new second base





Lancashire County Council Cricketers Tom Bailey and Alice Clarke visited the new pitch with groundsman Matt Merchant Lancashire County Cricket Club has reached a major milestone in the construction of its new second base with the completion of a professional pitch. Plans for the site in Farington, near Leyland, have been in preparation since then approved in March 2023 amid the “urgent need” for an alternative ground due to the number of matches played at Old Trafford. The development now has a modern playing surface, complete with natural grass pitch. It is hoped that the first innings will be played at the ground in front of up to 5,000 spectators at the start of the 2026 cricket season. Work on the project began in November 2023 under the direction of Eric Wright Construction, whose head office is in Bamber Bridge. Once fully completed, the new development will provide two pitches – one for professionals and one for the community – and a training ground. Lancashire County Council Drone images of the new professional field The first field to be completed has been handed over to the municipality and the club to be developed and maintained. Matt Merchant, head groundsman at Lancashire Cricket, said it was a “really exciting day for the club”. He said: “Specialist work will now take place by our grounds team to ensure the pitch is bedded and prepared before cricket takes place at Farington during the 2026 season.” The base will also serve as a North West Center of Excellence for the women's game. Lancashire cricketers Tom Bailey and Alice Clarke visited the new pitch along with Mr Merchant and former Lancashire and England bowler Paul Allott. Phillippa Williamson, Leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “This ground-breaking facility is unique in Britain, and we are incredibly proud and excited to be able to deliver this in Lancashire.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yr1ngmy7eo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos