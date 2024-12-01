Fan Ambassador for Parkinson's Table Tennis





Olympic and world table tennis champion Fan Zhendong has been named charity ambassador for the first Shanghai Table Tennis Championship for Parkinson's patients. The event opens on December 20 at the Jing'an Indoor Stadium. As the country's first table tennis tournament designed specifically for Parkinson's patients, the championship aims to help participants improve their physical functions through sports and social activities, while increasing public awareness and support for Parkinson's disease . “Compared to competition, communication is more important in this championship,” said Wang Liqin, president of the Shanghai Table Tennis Association, a retired Olympian and world champion. “We will ask participants to evaluate their physical condition before the competition. Doctors will be on site to provide guidance and draw up emergency plans.” To increase public attention for the event, the organizers named the very popular table tennis player Fan the Charity Ambassador of the championship. Ti Gong “This is a very meaningful role for me,” Fan said. “I feel that I have a responsibility and obligation to draw everyone's attention to the group of Parkinson's patients.” In the first edition, the championship includes the two disciplines: men's and women's singles. It is expected to attract Parkinson's patients not only from Shanghai, but also from surrounding cities and provinces. Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease among the elderly, after Alzheimer's disease. There are approximately 4.5 million patients with Parkinson's disease worldwide, of which 2.2 million are in China. Ti Gong “By 2025, this number is expected to rise to 2.5 million,” said Ye Qing, doctor at Longhua Hospital. “This disease cannot be completely alleviated by medications, but requires a combination of medical and physical.” You said that table tennis can train the cardiopulmonary system of Parkinson's patients and improve their hand-eye coordination, reaction time and balance ability. “It is an effective rehabilitation method for the patients,” Ye said. “Table tennis has a good mass base in China, so it is a good choice for patients to socialize and make connections with society.”

