“Yoon Nam-gyu X Yoo Hae-rin, Ms. Kim's Celebrity” Korean Youth Ta

The Korean Youth Table Tennis Team, which had the best performance at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships, returned to Incheon International Airport in first place.
The Korean youth table tennis team won a total of eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, at the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Youth Championship held in Helsingborg, Sweden, from September 22 to 29. last month. The number of medals was the same as last year's Nova Gorica competition, in which one silver month and seven bronze medals were won, but the purity was high.
Above all, the junior team (U-19), consisting of Yoo Nam-kyu, the second generation of Korea Exchange coach Yoo Hae-rin (Hwasong Urban Corporation), and table tennis players, made the history of the first gold medal on the World Youth Championship in the team event. Yoo Hae-rin, Park Ga-hyun (Korean Air), Choi Na-hyun and Kim Tae-min (Hosu-don Girls' High School) turned over the Great Wall of China in the semi-finals and defeated Taiwan in the final to win an emotional victory. In the semi-final against China, 'Yoon Nam-gyu II' Yoo Yeon-rin scored two points, and 'Korean Air's youngest' Park Ga-hyun played his role as an ace, winning one point against China and two points against Taiwan. Park Ga-hyun is the coach of Hannam University, Park Kyung-soo, and Choi Na-hyun is the daughter of Daejeon Dongsan Middle School, and table tennis girls with superior “table tennis DNA” caused an accident. On this day, all family members of table tennis players, including head coach Yoo, Park Kyung-soo and head coach Choi Joo-sung, visited the arrival hall at Incheon International Airport to celebrate their daughters' women's table tennis tournament achievement. '.
The individual event had medals in all doubles events. In mixed doubles, U-19 (Oh Joon-sung and Park Ga-hyun) and U-15 (Lee Seung-soo and Choi Seo-yeon) won silver medals, while U-15 women's doubles (Choi Seo-yeon and Heo Ye -rim) and U-19 men's doubles (Kim Ga-on) also won silver medals. Kim Gaon (Duhogo) was paired with Japanese player Kazuki Yoshiyama to reach the final. Park Ga-hyun and Yoo Hae-rin, who teamed up for the women's junior team gold medal, won a bronze medal in the women's U-19 doubles. In the U-15 men's doubles, Lee Seung-soo and Ma Young-min-jo won the bronze medal, and Lee Seung-soo also won the bronze medal in the U-15 men's singles.
Kim Won-geun, coach of the national youth team (full-time coach of outstanding players under the national team), was not satisfied with the best performance ever. Despite the women's team's performance, she expressed regret that she did not win more medals in the individual singles. “The junior female players have done a great job, but the subsequent individual competitions have clearly shown that they cannot be satisfied here.” “It seems that both men and women need to make more efforts so as not to miss the modern table tennis trend, which focuses on power and speed. I will end this year well and play with the players with the mentality that from 2025 onwards I will start.”
