China gets off to a flying start as phase 1 kicks off in Chengdu





ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024 presented by CHINA TELECOM has officially kicked off, with 16 teams competing for glory over eight days of exciting action at the Sichuan Gymnasium. Greeted by rapturous applause as the team entered the arena, defending champions China made a flying start in Chengdu and sprinted to top spot in Group 1 with an 8-0 win over Australia. With the team's eyes firmly on lifting the prestigious Guoliang-Srling Trophy for the second year in a row, China raced to an early 3-0 lead as Kuai Man and Lin Shidong used their doubles prowess to defeat Jian Fang Lay and defeating Finn Luu in a straight line. matches (11-5, 11-3, 11-5). Wang Manyu doubled China's lead shortly afterwards, putting three games past Melissa Tapper without reply (11-3, 11-6, 11-2) before Wang Chuqin finished the job, needing just two games against Hwan Bae (11-9 , 11-2). 6) to send China to the magic number of eight matches needed for victory. I was the first to enter the room and I felt the passion of the audience, which gave me a lot of excitement. I felt very good, which allowed me to get into the race very quickly. When I play a team game, I feel like everyone is working together and everyone is united. I feel empowered. Kuai man Follow tournament action South Korea also turned heads and set the pace in Group 3 with an 8-3 win over Romania. The margins were tight early on with the score at 3-3, but South Korea would kick into another gear from that moment on. Jang Woojin breezed past Ovidiu Ionescu in back-to-back matches (11-6, 11-6, 11-8), before the pair of Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin settled the match with a win over Elizabeta Samara and Bernadette Szocs (11-1, 11- 8). I love it. It's a new experience and I enjoy playing this way. I like to cheer with the boys off the field. It's something new and I like it a lot. I love playing like that. Bernadette Szocs Elsewhere in the first action of the day, the US recorded an impressive 8-3 win over India to make a promising start in Group 1, while No. 13 seed Singapore defeated No. 5 seed Chinese Taipei 8-7 in Group 3.

