Sports
No tennis partner? No worries with this AI robot
Imagine having a personal tennis coach who never gets tired, always hits the perfect shot, adapts to your skill level and is available 24/7.
Meet the PongBot, a groundbreaking one artificial intelligence powered tennis robot that attracts attention in the tennis world.
This isn't just any ball serving machine; it's a smart training partner designed to take your tennis game to the next level.
2 DAYS LEFT! I'm giving away a $500 gift card for the holidays (ends 12/3/24, 12pm PT)
What makes PongBot unique?
The PongBot comes with a smart clip-on sensor that tracks your position on the track. This sensor takes care of that the PongBot can deliver shots tailored to your exact position, simulating the dynamic nature of a real tennis match. Additionally, this technology allows the AI match training feature to adjust ball speed and spin in real time, delivering a highly immersive and challenging training experience.
DON'T YOU HAVE ANYONE TO PLAY PING-PONG? NO PROBLEM WITH THIS creepy competitive robot
Customizable exercises that adapt to you
Do you want a personalized training experience? With the PongBot app you can create customized exercises down to the individual ball level. Imagine programming a sequence such as a deep forehand return, followed by a short backhand, two volleys and an overhead shot, all saved and ready for your next practice session. The PongBot offers up to 300 pre-programmed exercises with three difficulty levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, there's an exercise that will challenge you just the way.
KURTS BEST NEW BLACK FRIDAY DEALS EXTENDED
ROBOT DOG MAKES WAVES WITH ITS UNDERWATER SKILLS
AI competition training
The real game changer is the AI match training function. The robot continuously reads your field position and analyzes your performance, adjusting ball speed and spin to simulate real match conditions. It's like having a smart opponent who knows exactly how to push your limits.
FOUR-FOLDED ROBOT CLIMBING LADDERS, SLOWING US OUT
Technical possibilities that impress
The PongBot is not only smart, it is also powerful. It can serve balls at a speed of up to 130 km/h with different types of spin (topspin, underspin or no spin), at a speed of up to 60 rotations per second. With a ball capacity of 150 and a battery life of eight hours, you have enough time for an intensive training.
Two models are available
Pace S model
- 120 pre-programmed exercises
- Basic tracking features
- Perfect for beginners
Pace S Pro
- 300 pre-programmed exercises
- Advanced AI competition training
- Extensive performance tracking
Smart ecosystem integration
What really sets the PongBot apart is its ability to integrate with the broader ecosystem of tennis technology. It works seamlessly with smart devices such as intelligent rackets and can sync performance data with the Apple Watch. The over-the-air updates promise continuous improvement, ensuring your training tool stays up to date.
WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?
Support PongBot on Kickstarter
The PongBot's journey beganon Kickstarterwhere it far exceeded its original goal of just $10,000. This overwhelming support demonstrates not only the demand for innovative training solutions, but also the confidence in the creators behind this project. Early backers still have the chance to grab some fantastic deals. You can get the Pace S for around $699 or the Pro model for $899.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Despite some caution often associated with crowdfunding platforms, potential backers can feel secure in their investment here; the team behind PongBot has solid support from Qualcomm and experience creating impressive robotics technology. If all goes according to plan, backers can expect their machines to ship in December, just in time for some serious off-season training.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE KURTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK WITH ALL YOUR TECH DEVICES
Kurt's Key Takeaways
By combining AI, smart sensors and adaptive training modes, PongBot offers tennis players an unprecedented opportunity to improve their game. Backed by Qualcomm and created by robotics experts who have already impressed the tech world with ping pong robots, the PongBot is not just another crowdfunding project. It is a serious training tool for players who are serious about improving their tennis game.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Would you feel comfortable using a robotic training partner like the PongBot to improve your tennis skills? Let us know by writing to us atCyberguy.com/Contact
For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report newsletter by visitingCyberguy.com/Newsletter
Ask Kurt a question or let us know which stories you would like us to cover
Follow Kurt on his social channels
Answers to the most frequently asked CyberGuy questions:
New from Kurt:
Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://wfin.com/fox-technology-news/no-tennis-partner-no-worries-with-this-ai-robot/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Louise Haigh and why did she resign as UK Transport Secretary? | political news
- What China's suspension of top military official could mean, latest in corruption purge | News explained
- No tennis partner? No worries with this AI robot
- World AIDS Day 2024: AIDS and HIV are often confused as the same disease. debunking myths
- The Midwest is starting December with a tremor: a small earthquake recorded early Sunday
- How Imran Khan's latest call deepens uncertainty in Pakistan Firstpost
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Barbados' highest honor on Independence Day
- India falls short against USA in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 Opener
- Daniel Khalife: British ex-soldier who escaped from prison found guilty of spying for Iran
- Indian student shot dead in US was off-duty and stayed to help friend
- Chengdu welcomes the world to the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
- Shocking asylum data reveals truth about two decades of failure | United Kingdom | News