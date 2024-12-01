No tennis partner? No worries with this AI robot

Imagine having a personal tennis coach who never gets tired, always hits the perfect shot, adapts to your skill level and is available 24/7.

Meet the PongBot, a groundbreaking one artificial intelligence powered tennis robot that attracts attention in the tennis world.

This isn't just any ball serving machine; it's a smart training partner designed to take your tennis game to the next level.

What makes PongBot unique?

The PongBot comes with a smart clip-on sensor that tracks your position on the track. This sensor takes care of that the PongBot can deliver shots tailored to your exact position, simulating the dynamic nature of a real tennis match. Additionally, this technology allows the AI ​​match training feature to adjust ball speed and spin in real time, delivering a highly immersive and challenging training experience.

Customizable exercises that adapt to you

Do you want a personalized training experience? With the PongBot app you can create customized exercises down to the individual ball level. Imagine programming a sequence such as a deep forehand return, followed by a short backhand, two volleys and an overhead shot, all saved and ready for your next practice session. The PongBot offers up to 300 pre-programmed exercises with three difficulty levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, there's an exercise that will challenge you just the way.

AI competition training

The real game changer is the AI match training function. The robot continuously reads your field position and analyzes your performance, adjusting ball speed and spin to simulate real match conditions. It's like having a smart opponent who knows exactly how to push your limits.

Technical possibilities that impress

The PongBot is not only smart, it is also powerful. It can serve balls at a speed of up to 130 km/h with different types of spin (topspin, underspin or no spin), at a speed of up to 60 rotations per second. With a ball capacity of 150 and a battery life of eight hours, you have enough time for an intensive training.

Two models are available

Pace S model

120 pre-programmed exercises

Basic tracking features

Perfect for beginners

Pace S Pro

300 pre-programmed exercises

Advanced AI competition training

Extensive performance tracking

Smart ecosystem integration

What really sets the PongBot apart is its ability to integrate with the broader ecosystem of tennis technology. It works seamlessly with smart devices such as intelligent rackets and can sync performance data with the Apple Watch. The over-the-air updates promise continuous improvement, ensuring your training tool stays up to date.

Support PongBot on Kickstarter

The PongBot's journey beganon Kickstarterwhere it far exceeded its original goal of just $10,000. This overwhelming support demonstrates not only the demand for innovative training solutions, but also the confidence in the creators behind this project. Early backers still have the chance to grab some fantastic deals. You can get the Pace S for around $699 or the Pro model for $899.

Despite some caution often associated with crowdfunding platforms, potential backers can feel secure in their investment here; the team behind PongBot has solid support from Qualcomm and experience creating impressive robotics technology. If all goes according to plan, backers can expect their machines to ship in December, just in time for some serious off-season training.

Kurt's Key Takeaways

By combining AI, smart sensors and adaptive training modes, PongBot offers tennis players an unprecedented opportunity to improve their game. Backed by Qualcomm and created by robotics experts who have already impressed the tech world with ping pong robots, the PongBot is not just another crowdfunding project. It is a serious training tool for players who are serious about improving their tennis game.

