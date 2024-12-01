Slam legend shares regrettable words about Jannik Sinner's parentage

The former Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli released with regrettable words addressed to Jannik Sinner, on a subject that people deal with superficially and that is about origins, countries of birth and in essence almost racist.

“Hi, I'm Nicola Pietrangeli. Maybe you remember me because I played football in the Lazio youth team. Well, I also played a few tennis matches. I just wanted to say that Sinner is the best Italian tennis player of all time, and perhaps even the best Austrian tennis player” said Pietrangeli, who highlighted how Jannik (a native speaker of German) was born in a town on the border between Italy and Austria and that his native language and customs are more German-Austrian than Italian.

But I want to remember how the young Italian has always been very proud to represent his country and to feel 100% Italian.

Pietrangeli then also attacked his compatriot Matteo Berrettini: “I personally loved tennis very much, but compared to these players today I am an amateur. But I mean, certainly not a good one.. Long live tennis, long live Sinner and let's get Berrettini involved too, otherwise he'll take it out on me.”

But the criticism of the 91-year-old does not stop there. After Italy's second consecutive Davis Cup success thanks to Sinner and Berrettini's victories, the two-time French Open champion explained that their path was not complicated at all. The team led by Filippo Volandri defeated Argentina in the quarter-finals, Australia in the semi-finals and the Netherlands in the final.

“It was a great feeling, but it's not like they defeated big opponents. I expected a different path than the United States. The only annoyance they had was with Argentina, because of that first setback. But if you Even though you start with a point lead, then you play calmer,” he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

Pietrangeli is very attached to the record of Davis Cup appearances, achieved thanks to the 164 matches – 110 in singles and 54 in doubles – played between 1954 and 1972. Precisely for this reason, the former Italian tennis player reminded everyone of the impressive statistic after the second successive success achieved by Italy in the main team event. As has happened several times, Pietrangeli was asked to talk directly about Sinner.

“Rankings are made at the end of a career. Sinner and the others need three or four lives to beat all my records. Also because I have one that is unbeatable and that is linked to the 164 matches played in the Davis Cup That said, he's on track to beat all my records. He's only 23 years old, but that's untouchable.

Pietrangeli then expressed his disappointment at not being invited to the awards ceremony of the team led by Filippo Volandri, despite his presence in Malaga.

“Let me be clear, I don't want to be controversial, but I am the one who played the most matches, the Italians won the Davis Cup, I was in Malaga and no one called me for the Italian awards ceremony. I regretted it, honestly “I think people would have been happy to see a 91-year-old there, if only out of curiosity. I was a little disappointed,” he explained.

The team led by Volandri won the second Davis Cup in a row, the third in its history. A very important goal, probably unthinkable until a few years ago, achieved thanks to a group of players who managed to combine talent, sacrifice and cohesion.

In the same interview with Il Messaggero, Pietrangeli was then asked which team he thought was the strongest between the current one, which could win two titles in a row, or his own team that won the title in 1976 as captain.

“Don't ask me mean questions. They are two different teams, both strong. Even the game is completely different: whoever hits the hardest wins. There is little real spectacle, everything happens too fast and you don't have time to think about it. to think about the shot. It seems to me that this team is much more docile and consists of good guys,” analyzed the 91-year-old.

We remember that Pietrangeli won a total of 48 singles titles (2 of which were French Open), he played the semi-finals at the 1960 Wimbledon Championships and the quarter-finals at the 1957 Australian Open. He won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games from 1968, when tennis was not yet an Olympic Games. sport in those years, but only a practice tournament. Nicola also won 11 doubles titles (including the 1959 French Open) and 12 mixed doubles titles, including the 1958 French Open.