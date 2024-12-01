Sports
Winners and losers for both the ATP and WTA
2024 has been an interesting year for tennis, at times both emotionally exciting and maddeningly sad. Two of the best players tested positive for various banned substances, but the ATP saw the next generation of greats take full control. Tennis fans also saw several players retire.
2025 should also be interesting. On the ATP side, electronic line calling will be involved in almost every tournament (the French Open doesn't want this yet). The WTA could see several changes at the top of the rankings.
We will also see another all-time great player coach in Melbourne. But before we get there, let's first look back on the past year.
Winner: Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka wasn't even really trying to become WTA No. 1 at the end of the year, but after Iga Swiatek missed several tournaments in a row, including two Masters 1000 events, due to a suspension, Sabalenka took advantage with great play and collected ranking points as if they were Eating M&M's. The Belarusian also won two majors, the Australian Open and the US Open.
How long she can hold the top position is of course a mystery. Swiatek is generally the more consistent player and Coco Gauff looked great in late 2024. But for now, Sabalenka is the queen of tennis.
Loser: International Tennis Integrity Agency
Ironically, many have questioned the agency's integrity after they appeared to try to sweep Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests under the proverbial rug extremely quickly. Not only that, but while Sinner received no real punishment after being found not guilty of willful misconduct for testing positive for a banned substance, Iga Swiatek was suspended for a month in the same situation.
Now the ITIA ruling is being appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. If the Court of Arbitration for Sport agrees with WADA, the ITIA will look foolish. Tennis could also be looked at, as the sport also tried to cover up Sinner's positive tests.
Winner: Jannik Sinner
Speaking of Sinner, no matter what happens to him, as far as his 2025 ban goes, 2024 was a hugely important and successful year for him. He won his first two Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), and he finished the year as the first Italian ever to become No. 1 at the end of the year. He also led Italy to their second consecutive Davis Cup victory.
At the ATP Finals, Sinner became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to go through the event without dropping a set. Sinner's prize money, including the money he won at the Six Kings Slam exhibition, was more than $20 million. While he may not be the player that Carlos Alcaraz is on grass and clay, Alcaraz is currently not as good as Sinner on hard courts.
Loser: Tennis fans
Certainly. We have seen a lot of great tennis this year, but we have also lost a lot of talent. On the plus side, at least Danielle Collins said she was going to retire at the end of 2024, but changed her mind and will return in 2025. Others, however, have disappeared forever.
Rafael Nadal retired, as did Andy Murray (although he will at least coach Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open). Dominic Thiem, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza also retired. For tennis fans, 2025 certainly won't be so sad.
|
