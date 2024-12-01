University of North Carolina Athletics

NC State defeated North Carolina 28-24 in a frenzied second half and defeated the Tar Heels 35-30 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium. The Wolfpack scored 17 points in the final 8:01 of the fourth quarter for its fourth straight win over Carolina.

The game was a defensive battle early on as NCSU led 7-6 after a slow first half. The Tar Heels scored a pair of touchdowns for a 20-13 lead with 2:19 left in the third quarter, but State defeated UNC 22-10 in the final 17:19 to take the win.

After the teams combined for just 13 points in the first half, they scored 52 points after halftime.

“We just realized what they gave us,” the Carolina quarterback said Jacob Criswell of the hectic second half. “I told the boys, 'I'm going to throw you all a ball.' There were times when I missed a few throws, but that happens to every quarterback. I told them, 'I'm going to give you all a chance, go make a play and have fun with it.'

Criswell completed 18 of 33 passing attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns. His strong day included scoring throws from 50 yards to Chris Culliver and 47 to Omarion Hampton .

The Wolfpack won to gain bowl eligibility and improved to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Carolina lost its second straight match, falling to 6-6, 3-5.

Hampton, who entered the game ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game, continued his dominant 2024 campaign, rumbling for 185 yards on 22 carries (8.4 per carry), giving him this fall 1,660 (the second highest in UNC history). Including his four catches for 78 yards and a score, he recorded a total of 233 yards to end his great season in style. With 15 rushing touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024, he is the only player in UNC history with at least 15 touchdowns on the ground in multiple seasons.

Hampton is the fourth ACC player in the past two decades to post consecutive 1,500-yard rushing campaigns. The others were Clemson's Travis Etienne, Florida State's Dalvin Cook and Louisville's Lamar Jackson. Etienne (2018-19) was the last FBS player with consecutive 1,500-yard rushing years. A Tar Heel rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 of 12 games this season, including 10 times by Hampton (tied for most 100-yard games in a season in school history).

CJ Bailey threw for 242 yards on 14 of 20 passing with two TDs and an interception for NC State. The Wolfpack scored 27 first downs to UNC's 17 and converted all six red zone opportunities.

The game marked the final home appearance for the Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown . Athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced on Nov. 26 that Brown would not return to the Carolina sidelines in 2025.

“[Our players] lose their coach on Tuesday, and in the modern landscape that means you have an agent, a transfer portal, people calling you,” Brown said after the game. amazed that they could compete as much as they did tonight, play as hard as they did with all the pressure on them and the uncertainty of their future. So I'm really proud of them.

'I wish we had won the game. Their freshman quarterback [Bailey] made some really good plays. Our guys made plays down the stretch. The one turnover obviously hurt us like a 10-yard touchdown, but again, it's a great play from two rivals as it should be, and that's that. I mean, that's the way you'd like to see this game played.

“I've spent 16 of my 36 years here as a head coach. I love the state of North Carolina. We love the mountains, we love the beach, we love Chapel Hill. The university has been a big part of me have great friends here, and that will never change. Most people will never become a head coach if you spend sixteen years here. That's the most of your life, if you think about it. thank the staff and the coaches thanking fans and thanking my friends, because there are so many who have done so much for us and who I just love to see.

“I want to thank athletic director [Bubba] Cunningham, for bringing me here in my late sixties. A lot of people wouldn't have done that. I didn't know it would be a hassle. I thought we'd probably stay for three to five years, and then we'd have fun, help the kids and win some games. And it was all good. But like I said, Sally and I both agreed it was time for leadership change at the top.”

How it happened

First quarter

The Wolfpack's Davin Vann posted a strip sack and State's Sean Brown recovered Criswell's fumble with 3:00 left in the first quarter to take possession at the Tar Heel 11-yard line.

Two plays later and after a UNC pass interference penalty, Holywood Smothers ran the ball in from two yards out for a 7-0 NCSU lead.

Both teams had fewer than 65 total yards in a slow first quarter. The Tar Heels had zero first downs and only 26 total yards while averaging 2.0 yards per play. The Pack had 62 yards and led 7-0 after 15 minutes.

Second quarter

UNC dominated the second quarter, getting on the board with a touchdown midway through the period when Criswell connected JJ Jones for a 17-yard scoring pass that capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive in 5:41. Noah Burnette missed the extra point, allowing the Wolfpack to maintain a 7-6 lead.

Burnette missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 41 seconds left, leaving the score 7-6 NCSU at the half.

Third quarter

State's Koanoah Vinesett hit a 41-yard field goal with 10:01 to go in the third period, only to see Hampton race untouched up the middle for a 75-yard score on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage.

It was the longest run of Hampton's career and gave Carolina its first lead of the game at 13-10 with 9:50 to go in the third.

Vinesett hit a 40-yard field goal with 5:46 left in the third to tie the score at 13.

The Tar Heels scored their second straight touchdown eight plays later when Criswell connected Chris Culliver for a 50-yard score down the right sideline with 2:19 left in the period.

The score was 20-13. Carolina entered the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Less than a minute into the fourth, Bailey tied the game with a 14-yard TD throw to Isaiah Shirley.

Carolina's resurgent offense in the second half sliced ​​through the Wolfpack defense, leading to a 25-yard field goal by Burnette. His kick soared off the right side before going through the uprights for a 23-20 UNC lead with 12:29 remaining.

State continued the back-and-forth over the final 20 minutes of the game and retook the lead when Bailey hit KC Concepcion for a 13-yard score. The Pack missed the extra point attempt, making the score 26-23 NCSU with 8:01 remaining.

Bailey completed a big pass to Dacari Collins, who used a double move and a missed UNC tackle to gain 43 yards to the UNC 20. State took a 29–23 lead with a field goal five plays later and 2:37 on the clock.

Just after the two-minute warning, Criswell hit Hampton for a 47-yard shovel pass for a TD, making the score 30-29 UNC with 1:51 remaining.

On a first-and-20 play, Bailey connected with Noah Rogers for a 44-yard completion through double coverage and all the way to the Carolina 17. Three plays later, Smothers ran in from two yards out for a 35-30 NCSU lead with 25 seconds remaining to go.

Next

Carolina has completed the 2024 regular season and is awaiting word on a potential bowl bid.

