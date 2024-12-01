Mack and Castagna log Multi-Point Nights as the #11 men's hockey tie with #18 Quinnipiac

Next game: Colgate University 6-12-2024 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) December 6 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Colgate University History

NEW YORK Makes return after four-game absence, senior forward Sullivan Mack scored a goal and added an assist to help the No. 11-ranked Cornell men's hockey team (4-2-3) to a 3-3 tie with No. 18-ranked Quinnipiac (6-6-1) before a crowd of 16,593 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.

Joining Mack in a multi-point performance was a sophomore Jonathan Castagna who provided two assists.

Senior forward Jack O'Leary and junior forward Dalton Bancroft also lit the lamp in the draw for the Big Red, who extended their undefeated streak at Madison Square Garden to five games (4-0-1).

Aaron Schwartz was the only player for Quinnipiac to have a multi-point night, scoring once and assisting on another Bobcat tally. Cooper Moore and Andon Cerbone also found the back of the net for Quinnipiac.

Cornells Ian Shane stopped 26 shots in the draw, while Dylan Silverstein matched his season high in saves and slid 30 Big Red shots between the pipes.

Saturday's game was the most attended Cornell hockey game at Madison Square Garden since Red Hot Hockey on Nov. 28, 2015, when Cornell and Boston University played 3-3 in front of 17,154. It was the second-largest Frozen Apple game in series history, behind the opening game on November 24, 2012, when the Big Red posted a 5–1 victory over Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,200, which was the last . of four consecutive sold-out events at the venue.

Mack gave Cornell the lead 2:12 into the game when Castagna powered through the Quinnipiac defense on a controlled breakaway from behind the Big Red's net. After Castagna's shot from the bottom of the near faceoff circle, he regained control of the puck behind the Bobcats net, setting up Mack for a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Late in the first period, Bancroft scored a short-handed goal to double Cornell's lead. After a Quinnipiac shot that missed the net, sophomore forward Ryan Walsh chipped the puck off the boards between two Quinnipiac defenders to set up a 2-on-0 breakaway with Bancroft tipping Walsh's one-time pass past Silverstein.

The Bobcats retaliated with a three-goal second period to take a 3-2 lead. Cerbone scored Quinnipiac's first goal 11 seconds into the middle stanza of the power play, which carried over from the first period. Travis Treloar intercepted the puck from behind the Cornell net and quickly put Cerbone on the edge of the crease.

Schwartz tied the game at 2-all on a delayed penalty, tipping in a pass at the near post from Jeremy Wilmer, who was at the bottom of the far faceoff circle.

Immediately after the expiration of a 4-on-4 situation, Moore scored a short-handed goal to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 lead, timing a one-time pass from Schwartz after a quick drop pass from Chris Pelosi at the foot of the right side. face-off circle.

Cornell tied the game 1:12 into the third period when O'Leary found a loose rebound after Mack had a shot saved by Silverstein while receiving a Quinnipiac penalty, which was quickly wiped away by O'Leary's count.

The Big Red outscored the Bobcats 13-6 in the third period, and both netminders stood tall in the goal, forcing a five-minute overtime period.

Quinnipiac generated eight shot attempts during the five-minute 3-on-3 period, only three of which were on target. Cornell's only chance in overtime came as the second defender with 3.2 seconds left Ben Robertson with a backhand shot on goal that almost hit Silverstein between his legs.

Bancroft opened the shootout with a goal and Wilmer missed his attempt. Senior defender Henk Kempf took Cornell's second shot and beat Silverstein with a deke, but was unable to finish the shot in time. Treloar had his back-footed shot blocked aside by Shane to keep the lead in Cornell's favor. Walsh had his shot stopped by Silverstein to start the third round of the shootout and Cerbone had his attempt taken away by Shane to give Cornell the shootout victory.

GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 53rd meeting between Cornell and Quinnipiac, as Cornell's series lead is now 27-21-5. It was the first tie between the programs since a 2-2 draw in Hamden, Conn., on Jan. 5, 2019.

Cornell is now 7-1-2 in last 10 games at Madison Square Garden and 4-1-1 all-time in the Frozen Apple series.

ALL TIME RESULTS IN FROZEN APPLE

Cornell Program History

2012 vs. Michigan (W, 5-1)

2014 vs. Penn State (W, 3-1)

2016 vs. New Hampshire (W, 3-1)

2018 vs. Harvard (L, 1-4)

2022 vs. UConn (W, 6-0)

2024 vs. Quinnipiac (T, 3-3 SOW)

After his 26-save performance on Saturday night, Shane has a 2-0-1 record with a 1.30 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage over three appearances at Madison Square Garden, stopping 88 of 92 shots.

With his first-period goal, Bancroft has scored four goals at Madison Square Garden, tying him with Doug Ferguson '65 for the third-most by a Cornell player in program history. Only John Hughes '69 and Brian Campbell '76 scored more goals (five).

MOST OBJECTIVES SCORED IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Cornell Program History

5, John Hughes (1967-1969)

5, Brian Campbell (1975-1976)

4, Doug Ferguson (1964-65)

4, Dalton Bancroft (2022-24)

Bancroft's goal was Cornell's second shorthanded goal of the season, marking the first time the Big Red has scored multiple shorthanded goals in a season since scoring three during the 2013–14 season.

Behind his 26-save performance, Shane's 1,848 career saves rank as the 11th-most stops by a Cornell goaltender in program history. Shane's 26 saves on Saturday night surpassed Doug Dadswell (1,824 from 1984-86) and Matthew Galajda (1,844 saves from 2017-2020).

MOST CAREER SAVINGS

Cornell Program History

1. 2,988, Andy Iles (2010-14)

2. 2,872, Ben Scrivens (2006-10)

3. 2,462, Jason Elliott (1994-98)

4. 2,403, Mitch Gillam (2013-17)

5. 2228, Corrie D'Alessio (1987-1991)

6. 2225, Brian Hayward (1978-1982)

7. 2,208, David McKee (2003-06)

8. 2,143, Darren Eliot (1979-83)

9. 2,052, Matt Underhill (1998-02)

10. 1987, Ken Dryden (1966-69)

11. 1,848, Ian Shane (2021–present)

12. 1,844, Matthew Galajda (2017-2020)

13. 1,824, Doug Dadswell (1984-1986)

NEXT

Cornell will conclude the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 schedule next weekend when it plays its annual home-and-home series against Central New York rival Colgate (7-7-4, 4-1-1 ECAC Hockey). The series kicks off on Friday, December 6 when the Raiders take place at Lynah Rink before traveling north to the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, NY on Saturday, December 7

Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both matches will be available on ESPN+ and internationally on Stretch Internet. The games will also be broadcast over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, cortacatoday.com).

The Big Red's weekend finale with Colgate will be the first of Cornell's upcoming seven-game road trip as it will travel to Tempe, Arizona to compete in the annual Desert Classic Invitational hosted by Arizona State on January 3-4 prior. playing a two-game series against Sacred Heart (Jan. 10-11) and traveling to Princeton (Jan. 17) and Quinnipiac (Jan. 18).