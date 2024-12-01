Sports
Mack and Castagna log Multi-Point Nights as the #11 men's hockey tie with #18 Quinnipiac
NEW YORK Makes return after four-game absence, senior forward Sullivan Mack scored a goal and added an assist to help the No. 11-ranked Cornell men's hockey team (4-2-3) to a 3-3 tie with No. 18-ranked Quinnipiac (6-6-1) before a crowd of 16,593 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.
Joining Mack in a multi-point performance was a sophomore Jonathan Castagnawho provided two assists.
Senior forward Jack O'Leary and junior forward Dalton Bancroft also lit the lamp in the draw for the Big Red, who extended their undefeated streak at Madison Square Garden to five games (4-0-1).
Aaron Schwartz was the only player for Quinnipiac to have a multi-point night, scoring once and assisting on another Bobcat tally. Cooper Moore and Andon Cerbone also found the back of the net for Quinnipiac.
Cornells Ian Shane stopped 26 shots in the draw, while Dylan Silverstein matched his season high in saves and slid 30 Big Red shots between the pipes.
Saturday's game was the most attended Cornell hockey game at Madison Square Garden since Red Hot Hockey on Nov. 28, 2015, when Cornell and Boston University played 3-3 in front of 17,154. It was the second-largest Frozen Apple game in series history, behind the opening game on November 24, 2012, when the Big Red posted a 5–1 victory over Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,200, which was the last . of four consecutive sold-out events at the venue.
Mack gave Cornell the lead 2:12 into the game when Castagna powered through the Quinnipiac defense on a controlled breakaway from behind the Big Red's net. After Castagna's shot from the bottom of the near faceoff circle, he regained control of the puck behind the Bobcats net, setting up Mack for a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.
Late in the first period, Bancroft scored a short-handed goal to double Cornell's lead. After a Quinnipiac shot that missed the net, sophomore forward Ryan Walsh chipped the puck off the boards between two Quinnipiac defenders to set up a 2-on-0 breakaway with Bancroft tipping Walsh's one-time pass past Silverstein.
The Bobcats retaliated with a three-goal second period to take a 3-2 lead. Cerbone scored Quinnipiac's first goal 11 seconds into the middle stanza of the power play, which carried over from the first period. Travis Treloar intercepted the puck from behind the Cornell net and quickly put Cerbone on the edge of the crease.
Schwartz tied the game at 2-all on a delayed penalty, tipping in a pass at the near post from Jeremy Wilmer, who was at the bottom of the far faceoff circle.
Immediately after the expiration of a 4-on-4 situation, Moore scored a short-handed goal to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 lead, timing a one-time pass from Schwartz after a quick drop pass from Chris Pelosi at the foot of the right side. face-off circle.
Cornell tied the game 1:12 into the third period when O'Leary found a loose rebound after Mack had a shot saved by Silverstein while receiving a Quinnipiac penalty, which was quickly wiped away by O'Leary's count.
The Big Red outscored the Bobcats 13-6 in the third period, and both netminders stood tall in the goal, forcing a five-minute overtime period.
Quinnipiac generated eight shot attempts during the five-minute 3-on-3 period, only three of which were on target. Cornell's only chance in overtime came as the second defender with 3.2 seconds left Ben Robertson with a backhand shot on goal that almost hit Silverstein between his legs.
Bancroft opened the shootout with a goal and Wilmer missed his attempt. Senior defender Henk Kempf took Cornell's second shot and beat Silverstein with a deke, but was unable to finish the shot in time. Treloar had his back-footed shot blocked aside by Shane to keep the lead in Cornell's favor. Walsh had his shot stopped by Silverstein to start the third round of the shootout and Cerbone had his attempt taken away by Shane to give Cornell the shootout victory.
GAME NOTES
Saturday marked the 53rd meeting between Cornell and Quinnipiac, as Cornell's series lead is now 27-21-5. It was the first tie between the programs since a 2-2 draw in Hamden, Conn., on Jan. 5, 2019.
Cornell is now 7-1-2 in last 10 games at Madison Square Garden and 4-1-1 all-time in the Frozen Apple series.
ALL TIME RESULTS IN FROZEN APPLE
Cornell Program History
2012 vs. Michigan (W, 5-1)
2014 vs. Penn State (W, 3-1)
2016 vs. New Hampshire (W, 3-1)
2018 vs. Harvard (L, 1-4)
2022 vs. UConn (W, 6-0)
2024 vs. Quinnipiac (T, 3-3 SOW)
After his 26-save performance on Saturday night, Shane has a 2-0-1 record with a 1.30 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage over three appearances at Madison Square Garden, stopping 88 of 92 shots.
With his first-period goal, Bancroft has scored four goals at Madison Square Garden, tying him with Doug Ferguson '65 for the third-most by a Cornell player in program history. Only John Hughes '69 and Brian Campbell '76 scored more goals (five).
MOST OBJECTIVES SCORED IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
Cornell Program History
5, John Hughes (1967-1969)
5, Brian Campbell (1975-1976)
4, Doug Ferguson (1964-65)
4, Dalton Bancroft (2022-24)
Bancroft's goal was Cornell's second shorthanded goal of the season, marking the first time the Big Red has scored multiple shorthanded goals in a season since scoring three during the 2013–14 season.
Behind his 26-save performance, Shane's 1,848 career saves rank as the 11th-most stops by a Cornell goaltender in program history. Shane's 26 saves on Saturday night surpassed Doug Dadswell (1,824 from 1984-86) and Matthew Galajda (1,844 saves from 2017-2020).
MOST CAREER SAVINGS
Cornell Program History
1. 2,988, Andy Iles (2010-14)
2. 2,872, Ben Scrivens (2006-10)
3. 2,462, Jason Elliott (1994-98)
4. 2,403, Mitch Gillam (2013-17)
5. 2228, Corrie D'Alessio (1987-1991)
6. 2225, Brian Hayward (1978-1982)
7. 2,208, David McKee (2003-06)
8. 2,143, Darren Eliot (1979-83)
9. 2,052, Matt Underhill (1998-02)
10. 1987, Ken Dryden (1966-69)
11. 1,848, Ian Shane (2021–present)
12. 1,844, Matthew Galajda (2017-2020)
13. 1,824, Doug Dadswell (1984-1986)
NEXT
Cornell will conclude the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 schedule next weekend when it plays its annual home-and-home series against Central New York rival Colgate (7-7-4, 4-1-1 ECAC Hockey). The series kicks off on Friday, December 6 when the Raiders take place at Lynah Rink before traveling north to the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, NY on Saturday, December 7
Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both matches will be available on ESPN+ and internationally on Stretch Internet. The games will also be broadcast over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, cortacatoday.com).
The Big Red's weekend finale with Colgate will be the first of Cornell's upcoming seven-game road trip as it will travel to Tempe, Arizona to compete in the annual Desert Classic Invitational hosted by Arizona State on January 3-4 prior. playing a two-game series against Sacred Heart (Jan. 10-11) and traveling to Princeton (Jan. 17) and Quinnipiac (Jan. 18).
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2024/11/30/mens-ice-hockey-quinnipiac-recap.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Easton brothers visited a “no travel” zone in Türkiye to help orphans after the earthquake
- India loses to USA in the first match of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in China
- UK weather forecast: Snow forecast as we head into a chilly week with the Met Office predicting frost of -7C
- Rep. Lawler explains why he has no reservations about Patel as FBI director
- Londoners react to Australian social media for under 16s
- Trump's big warning for India, China and Russia
- Rizieq Syihab expected to attend 212 Grand Reunion event tomorrow
- Stauber gets first NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club passes Golden Knights
- Imran Khan, of Pakistan, convicted of May 9 violence; Bail revoked in 8 cases | World News
- Prime Minister Modi addresses the concluding session of the 59th All-India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police and discussed various issues.
- The Tennessean subscription offers, specials, and discounts
- Which Grand Slam match was the best of 2024? | ATP tour