'He needs to be replaced': Mitchell Johnson urges Cricket Australia to drop underperforming star player for second Test against India

Mitchell Johnson did not mince his words when he urged Cricket Australia to drop Marnus Labuschagne for the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide from December 6. The right-handed batsman scored 2 and 3 in the series opener in Perth, where Australia were defeated by 295 runs in the five-match Test series. He recorded eighth single-digit scores in 2024.

He has amassed 245 runs in six Tests at an average of 24.50, including three half-centuries this year.

Mitchell Johnson wrote about the batsman's dismal form in his column for the Nightly.

“Marnus Labuschagne has been bad with the bat for a long time and he should be replaced for the second Test at the Adelaide Ova; There is no intention for anyone to pay the price for the defeat in Perth.”

Johnson believes Marnus should return to domestic cricket to get back into form. “Let him play Sheffield Shield and club cricket to keep him away from the pressure of playing for the country. It would help him more than surviving against Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers.”

Labuschagane has scored 780 runs in 11 Tests against India, with the help of a hundred and three fifties.

The legendary speedster also questioned Steve Smith's form, citing it as a major concern.

“Steve Smith's form is a major concern. He is missing the boundary balls on his pads and looks like he has lost his edge. He achieved 0 and 17 in the first Test. In 2024, he scored 230 runs in six red-ball matches at an average of 25.56.

