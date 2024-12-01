No. 4 Penn State Football Punches ticket to Big Ten Championship game with 44-7 Senior Day win over Maryland – Penn State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 4 Penn State football team (11-1, 8-1) defeated Maryland (4-8, 1-8), 44-7, on Senior Day in Happy Valley as the Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the Big of next week scored. Ten championship match. Penn State concludes regular season conference play with an 8-1 record and will take on No. 1 Oregon on Saturday, December 7, in the 2024 Discover Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Penn State achieved 11 wins in a season for the 16th time in program history and 11 wins in the regular season for the seventh time. The Nittany Lions have won eleven games in the regular season for the first time since 2008. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season for the fourth year in a row with five wins at home (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins, 412-194, and held Maryland scoreless in their first game from scrimmage. Linebacker Abdul Carter led Penn State with six tackles (3 solo), including two sacks. Penn State had three points, including two second-quarter interceptions by Audavion Collins and Tony Rojas, and a fourth-quarter interception by Dejuan Lane. Offensively, quarterback Drew Allar finished the game 17-for-26 for 171 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Warren, the best tight end in college football, accounted for six receptions for 68 receiving yards, 32 rushing yards, and with a 7-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, he broke the record for most receiving touchdowns made by a tight end in Penn State history with 17 touchdowns. Warren also surpassed Wisconsin's Travis Beckum to set the Big Ten tight end record for receptions in a single season. Nicholas Singleton posted 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. HOW IT HAPPENED Despite a fumble early in the first quarter where the Terrapins capitalized for an early score, the Nittany Lions fought back with a 66-yard kick return from Singleton. The Penn States drive ended with a 49-yard field goal by Ryan Barker. The Nittany Lions finished the first quarter strong, making several big first-down plays. Although the Terrapins held a 7-3 lead, Penn State attacked quickly early in the second quarter. A successful fourth-down, 1-yard rush by Allar kept the offensive drive alive, allowing a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Singleton. Carter's tackle of Maryland's Hemby resulted in a turnover on downs for Penn State at the Maryland 30-yard line. With a three-play, 35-second drive, the Nittany Lions struck again with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Allar. The score put Penn State up 17-7 midway through the second quarter. Warren's 29-yard run and Singleton's 18-yard gain led the Nittany Lions to another touchdown by Pribula. The 1-yard rush that expanded Penn States led to 24-7 in the second quarter. An interception by Audavion Collins gave the Nittany Lions the ball back, which later led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Allar to Warren in the closing minutes of the second quarter. On Maryland's next drive, an interception by Tony Rojas put the Nittany Lions back on the offensive. The Nittany Lions' 53-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Maryland's Huskey as the clock ticked down to halftime. Penn State led Maryland 31-7 at the end of the second quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, the Nittany Lions increased their streak of unanswered points with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Singleton early in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 38–7. Under the two-minute warning in the second half, Dejuan Lane intercepted the ball and returned it 54 yards to give Penn State another chance to score. Pribula threw a 15-yard touchdown to Tyseer Denmark to end the game with a final score of 44-7. The 2024 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

