Which Grand Slam match was the best of 2024? | ATP tour

Which Grand Slam match was the best of 2024?

Djokovic-Musetti at Roland Garros and Sinner-Medvedev at the Australian Open make the list

December 1, 2024

AFP/Getty images Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti played a memorable five-setter at Roland Garros.

By Arthur Kapetanakis

To mark the end of another exciting season, ATPTour.com unveils our annual 'Best Of' series, which will reflect on the most intriguing rivalries, matches, comebacks, upsets and more. Today we look at the best Grand Slam matches of the year.

The game's biggest stars have shone on the Grand Slam stage this season, with the best-of-five-set format delivering a host of memorable matches in 2024. each of the five frames.

There were plenty of matches to choose from, with standout encounters such as Daniil Medvedev's Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev (read more) narrowly missing out.

Wins for Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe are included in our selection of major top matches, with Sinner, Alcaraz and Tiafoe all making two appearances.







5) US Open R3, Frances Tiafoe d. Ben Shelton, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3

Almost a year to the day after their thrilling quarter-final at the 2023 US Open, Americans Tiafoe and Shelton produced another classic in their home major. In a battle of top servers at Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was Tiafoe's return and net play that made the difference in this match with razor-thin margins.

After three sets, the scoreboard looked the same as in 2023: Shelton won the first and third sets, taking the latter in a thrilling tie-break. But in the future the sets were closer and Tiafoe thought the tennis was also better.

In revenge for his earlier defeat in New York and a three-set loss in the final to Houston in April, Tiafoe scored 21 break points against the electric Shelton serve, with that number nearly matching the left-hander's tally of aces. Tiafoe converted five – one in each set – en route to his second appearance in the US Open semifinals.

“Since I've been on Tour, today was probably the best I've ever seen,” Shelton said. “From the beginning of the match there was one where I went wide, like 130 [mph]and he absolutely cracked it, hit the baseline, and I thought, 'Oh, one of those days.'

“I think the level this year was a lot higher than last year, across the five sets,” he said.

It wasn't just about tennis either. The clash felt like a spectacle, with fans in the world's largest tennis-only stadium on edge throughout. Even in defeat, Shelton couldn't help but smile as he approached the net to greet Tiafoe.

Ben Shelton” style=”width:100%;” src=”https://www.atptour.com/-/media/images/news/2024/11/27/05/08/tiafoe-shelton-us-open -2024.jpg?h=1280&w=1920″>

Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images



4) Wimbledon R3, Carlos Alcaraz d. Frances Tiafoe, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2

Two of the game's greatest entertainers came together for one of the must-see matches of the 2024 season. Alcaraz and Tiafoe battled for the first time since their five-set epic in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, once again riding the the entire match in a breathtaking affair on Wimbledon's Center Court. As in New York, Alcaraz emerged victorious and went on to take the title.

Tiafoe slumped coming into Wimbledon, but with nothing to lose against the Spanish defending champions, he struck fearlessly from both base wings to build a two sets to one lead. At 4-4 in the fourth set, Tiafoe threatened at 0/30 but could not make the crucial breakthrough. Instead, Alcaraz took back control of the match by racing to a 5/0 lead in the ensuing tiebreak.

The American opened the deciding set with a confident lead, but Alcaraz played five games in a row to stop Tiafoe's upset bid.

“It's always a big challenge to play against Frances,” Alcaraz said. “He is a very talented player and difficult to deal with. We saw again that he deserves to be at the top and fight for big things. It was very difficult for me to adapt my game, solutions to find and try to get him into trouble, but I'm very happy to do it at the end of the match.”

Frances Tiafoe” style=”width:100%;” src=” https://www.atptour.com/-/media/images/news/2024/11/27/05/06/alcaraz-tiafoe-wimbledon-2 .jpg”>

Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images



3) Roland Garros SF, Carlos Alcaraz d. Jannik Zondaar, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

In what he called one of the toughest matches of his career, Alcaraz Sinner survived in a war of attrition on Court Philippe-Chatrier. En route to his first Roland Garros title, the Spaniard twice came back from a set down and overcame a slow start to find himself 4-0 down in the opening set.

“You have to see the joy suffer,” said Alcaraz, who dominated the winners' tally (65-39) but took two points less than the Italian (145-147). “That is the key, even more so here at Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets. You have to fight, you have to suffer – but as I said to my team: you have to enjoy the suffering.”

Sinner struggled with cramps midway through the third set, but still found a way to take a two sets to one lead, breaking serve immediately after receiving treatment. There were ten breaks in the first three sets, but neither man could create a single break point in the fourth until Alcaraz broke through in the final game to force a decider. The Spaniard kept his foot firmly on the pedal to start set five, winning the first three games to capitalize on his momentum.

With both players struggling for a long time to find their very best tennis, this was as much a battle of heart and will as a test of skill. The drama continued until the final ball, with Alcaraz fighting through deuce in each of his last three service games. On his third match point he sealed his place in the final.

2) Australian Open Final: Jannik Sinner d. Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Medvedev is known for thinking through matches like a chess player and knows a thing or two about opening gambits. The all-out attack he produced from the first ball of this Grand Slam final was one of the more surprising tactical moves of the season, and the unconventional approach took the third seed to the brink of his first Australian Open title.

“I expected something different from his side,” Sinner said. “So I had a feeling he might come out a little more aggressively. But that wasn't the case this aggressive.”

Medvedev had played three five-setters en route to the final and decided to let it rip in an attempt to shorten the points. The typically methodical baseliner unleashed the aggressive side of his game in the first two sets.

While Sinner looked for answers, Medvedev fought back to win 4-4 in set three. But Sinner survived that match and then broke for the first time in the match to take the set, turning the match on its head. Medvedev created another break chance at 3-3 in the fourth, but again Sinner escaped before closing the set with a break in their 10th game.

The Italian retreated into the rallies as the match progressed, inviting longer exchanges as he changed the direction of the match with patience and poise. He finished as a worthy winner, and his first Grand Slam title paved the way for a historic season in which he debuted at No. 1 in the world in the PIF ATP Rankings and became ATP Year-End No. 1 for the first time. 1, presented by PIF Awards. time.



Photo credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

1) Roland Garros R3: Novak Djokovic d. Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

This third-round thriller, the first of two consecutive comebacks and five-set victories for Djokovic, twisted and turned until late in the early morning hours in Paris. The Serbian started well and, after taking the lead with a break early in set two, had a set point on serve in the tiebreak of the second set. But the atmosphere of the match quickly changed as Musetti scored three straight points to level at one set. Although midnight had already struck, the 25th seeded Italian continued the Cinderella story with a dominant third set.

Musetti's majestic one-handed backhand began to gain the upper hand over Djokovic's rock-solid two-hander, and the Italian was firmly in control entering set four. Both players used every bit of Court Philippe-Chatrier, mixing a steady stream of drop shots and angled attacks that kept the crowd entertained until a record late finish at 3:07, making the event's last previous finish of 1:25 broken.

“It didn't feel great to play him that third set [and] bee [the] beginning of the fourth,” Djokovic said. “The crowd definitely got me going. I really needed that push, I really needed that energy. At two o'clock in the fourth they started chanting my name and I felt a wonderful new surge of willpower and energy. And I think from that moment on I was a different player. I think from that point on I probably only lost one game the rest of the way.”

The one-sided ending was reminiscent of Djokovic's five-set victory against Musetti at Roland Garros in 2021. In their first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting, the Serb stormed back from two sets down to win 16 of the last 17 matches before Musetti late in the afternoon stopped. the fifth set. On this occasion, the Italian pressed on but could not stop Djokovic from crossing the finish line after four hours and 29 minutes of memorable full-court action.

“That was perhaps the best match I have ever played here,” Djokovic added, addressing the crowd in French. “The most exciting thing. Thank you so much. And who's going to sleep now? It's impossible to sleep now with all this adrenaline. If you're going to celebrate, I'll come too!”

Lorenzo Musetti.” style=”width:100%;” src=”https://www.atptour.com/-/media/images/news/2024/06/02/01/32/djokovic-roland-garros- 2024-saturday-2.jpg?h=1080&w=1920″>

Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images