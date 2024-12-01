Sports
Iga Swiatek has been banned from tennis
The shockwaves of Iga Swiatek's suspension from the tennis world will end on December 4, but will the sentence be extended after she failed a drug test?
The five-time Grand Slam champion was ranked number one in the world when she provided a sample of the angina drug trimetazidine during an out-of-competition test on August 12.
In a case reminiscent of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's failed drug test last March, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted that Swiatek's positive test was the result of contamination with the controlled, over-the-counter drug melatonin, that Swiatek used against jet lag. and sleep problems.
They stated that Swiatek's level of error would be at the lower end of the range for No Significant Error or Negligence.
That resulted in a one-month suspension for Swiatek, and that decision sparked a major debate among players who were treated very differently after also failing drug tests.
Swiatek was provisionally suspended from September 22 to October 4, with the three tournaments the 23-year-old missed being attributed to personal matters and a coaching change.
The Pole will have to sit out another eight days until December 4 to make up for the month, while also forfeiting her prize money by reaching the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open, the tournament immediately following the test.
She gave her verdict in a long video on her social media platforms with an emotional statement.
It's finally allowed, so I immediately want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life,” Swiatek said.
Over the past month and a half, I have been subjected to strict ITIA procedures, which confirmed my innocence.
“The only positive drug test of my career, which showed incredibly low levels of a banned substance I have never heard of, called into question everything I have worked so hard for my whole life.
Both I and my team were dealing with enormous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained and I can go back to what I love most with a clean slate. I know I will be stronger than ever.
I'll leave you with a long video and right now I'm relieved it's over. I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong.
Out of respect for my fans and the public, I share all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career. My greatest hope is that you will stay with me.
Nick Kyrgios is among those who have expressed surprise at the verdict on Swiatek, with all eyes off the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as they consider their next move.
WADA has challenged the ITIA decision on Sinner and has taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing that Sinner should be banned from tennis for one to two years after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug in March medium clostebol.
Given their position in the Sinner case, it can now be expected that WADA will consider a similar appeal against Swiatek's suspension, which could continue her suffering over this drug test failure well into 2025.
Still, both Sinner and Swiatek will be encouraged by comments made by WADA director Oliver Niggli during an interview with LEquipe, in which he hinted that the players may be victims of improved technology after minuscule amounts of the banned substances were found in their systems found.
Today there is a contamination problem, Niggli said. There are no more (doping frauds) than before, but laboratories are more efficient in detecting infinitesimally small amounts of doping substances. We will have to open a working table to understand how to tackle this situation.
The amounts found are so small that it is possible to become infected by doing even trivial things.
I understand the public who think we are naive and that we will believe everything. But the reality is different. There's a problem.
If we wanted to simplify our lives, we could impose new thresholds and not find all these cases. But the real question is: are we ready to accept microdosing? Where do we stop?
With speed bumps we wouldn't have seen all these cases. What we need to understand is whether we are ready to accept microdosing and where it is okay to stop. A work table will be made exactly for this type of reflection.
There's no denying that tennis has a huge credibility problem, with two of its biggest stars now under a huge cloud of suspicion after failed drug tests, with the perception that the sport's decision-makers are showing extreme leniency in their punishments only adding to the credibility problem but enlarged. that now dominates the tennis agenda.
|
