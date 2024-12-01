Late drama as Hong Kong and China hold off France in a thriller





Spectators at the Sichuan Gymnasium witnessed a nail-biting clash on the evening of Day 1 of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024, presented by CHINA TELECOM, as Hong Kong and China stayed strong in a thrilling 8-7 showdown with France. The lower-ranked seven-ranked team, Hong Kong, China, enjoyed the best of the opening exchange with Ng Wing Lam and Yiu Kwan To, who defeated Camille Lutz and Esteban Dorr (11-6, 10-12, 11-7). But France responded impressively as Audrey Zarif recorded a stunning victory over Doo Hoi Kem (6-11, 11-9, 11-9) to level the score at 3-3. Thibault Poret came close to securing another shock result for France, with game point odds at 8-10, 9-10 and 10-11 for the chance to take a two-game lead over Wong Chun Ting. But the latter player would successfully turn the tide, relying on his vast experience to weather the storm (5-11, 13-11, 15-13). With Hong Kong and China having the upper hand in the women's doubles, the fate of the match would depend on the men's doubles. Taking games one and two of that final match, Poret and Dorr brought the overall match score to 7-7, meaning it would all come down to game 15. With the match on the line, Yiu and Wong found inspiration when it came down to mattered the most. up shop (8-11, 6-11, 11-4) to squeeze over the finish line 8-7. The feeling I get from Chengdu is very warm. Fans from all over the country have come here to cheer us on, and they've been cheering us on since the moment we walked into the venue, so I'm very grateful. Wong Chun Ting FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION In a big showdown on Sunday evening, Japan and Germany looked to make a big impression in their opening Group 2 clash with key points up for grabs. The tone was set early through Kaho Akae and Keishi Hagihara, who successfully cruised through the opening doubles match, before Japan advanced as Sakura Mori defeated Yuan Wan (5-11, 11-5, 13-11) before Yuta Tanaka lead extended. lead continued with a 3-0 victory over Kay Stumper (12-10, 11-9, 11-9). Hagihara and Tanaka would soon after secure the final match needed, joining forces in the men's doubles action to earn an 8–3 victory. It was the first time I took part in such a big competition and I was very nervous. I played my first mixed doubles match and I was very happy that I could win and contribute to the team. Kaho Akai Poland also got off to a strong start in Group 2, winning 8-4 in their opening match against Egypt, while Sweden eased past Canada eight games without reply in Group 4. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024 will resume on Monday, December 2, with the second round of Phase 1 matches starting from 10am (GMT+8).

