Ian Redpath 1941-2024 – by Gideon Haigh

In my mother's living room in Geelong there is a glass-fronted bookcase, the old dark wood of which I remember from my childhood, and which had been in the family long before that. It is now in excellent condition; it even shines palely. That's not an accident. Ian Redpath did that, my mother remembers unerringly. At her request, he arrived in his van one morning, carefully dismantled the bookcase, painstakingly restored the wood, cleaned the glass, repaired the snibs and latches, and returned it as good as new. Better actually. She knew he was a cricketer; but she swore by his skills as an antiques dealer.

Ianwho died this morning aged 83, was a Geelongs test cricketer. He was known around town for the unchanging facade of Redpath Antiques on Shannon Avenue. When I first plucked up the courage to go and interview him, he was chatting while he was busy in his back room, walking around his work table answering my questions. I had my copy of his autobiography Always Reddy. A fishing book disguised as a cricket book, he said dryly, and indeed, now that I look, about a quarter of the books' photos show scenes from fishing life. Antiques and fishing: do you get a photo of the man? Patient, methodical, a bit old-fashioned

Add amateur to this. Ian was the last Australian to represent his country without being paid: he waived player payments through to his Test debut rather than jeopardize his status as an amateur footballer. Bill Pearson, who played fourteen Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria in the 1930s, had to pay back all the money he received from cricket to return to scoring goals for Old Scotch. On his father's advice, Ian went without the 85 that was offered to him when he was first capped by Australia; he eventually said he had to accept tour costs for the 1964 Ashes tour. What made him change his mind, I asked him? Otherwise I would have starved, he said. And a skinnier person that Ian barely thought about.

There is a photo of him returning from the 97 he put together during his first Test innings at the MCG in January 1964. He is cheered, touched on the shoulder by an autograph hunter, followed by a wary police officer. He looks down and smiles a little to himself, despite being three runs shy of a hundred; his creams are unsullied, his bat lightly taped. His ears stick out from a hairstyle that is almost militarily short; his characteristic Adam's apple bulges under his chin.

He is as recognizable for his time as David Boon from the eighties, even though they both play the same role: the unassuming, reliable one; the fulcrum of the stroke lever. The hair would grow and the sideburns would extend; there was even, for a moment, a mustache. But Ian's facial features remained unmistakable – there were no helmets to hide them in those days – and his 70kg physique remained unchanged. Frank Tyson called him the most substantial skinny man in cricket. When recently asked how he would have fared had he played football, Ian said he wasn't sure if the sleeveless jerseys would have flattered him.

Ian belonged to a family rooted in our city. On the eve of his first tour, colleagues from the family's wool spinning mill presented him with a traveling clock; on the eve of what would have been his last, he decided that his fledgling antiques business, then still on Pakington Street, needed him more. He drove a Torana in those days, but when he played at the MCG he took the 8.45 train – I like to imagine him on the platform in the nineteenth century track shed it still stands today.

His batting was as unchanging as that shed. It had no metropolitan sheen. His stance was weak-kneed, his bat thin-lined and his back movement barely a bend at the wrists. He swung into the bouncers instead of hooking them; he stroked drives instead of bludgeoning them. Accustomed to keeping the ball on the ground, he jokingly flexed a non-existent bicep when hitting Lance Gibbs for two sixes in the 1976 Adelaide Test. There has hardly been a more self-deprecating cricketer, and right to the end. I called him a few weeks ago to congratulate him on the christening of the Ian Redpath Scoreboard at Kardinia Park. Not bad for a guy who could barely get him moving, he chuckled.

Ian, of course, did himself an injustice, and not just because no Australian has taken more runs from one first class over. Although he was a slow bloomer, his courage and phlegmatism served Australia well for more than a decade. Getting Australia over the line Leeds in 1964 kept the Ashes down; to get them over the line Cape Town in 1966 she got on the board against South Africa. After posting 219 with Bill Lawry on his Test debut, he added 219 with Greg Chappell at the WACA in 1970and 220 with Greg on the SCG in 1975. Not surprising, Greg loved him. In Redpath's last hundred, in his last testhis lower hand was dark from previous thrusts; playing offside, he relied entirely on his top hand. On exit he became Gibbs' 308th Test cricket, and then a record; he took a detour before walking away, to shake hands with the bowlers with his bruised hand. Later, with the same hand, he poured the great West Indian a celebratory glass.

I remember it because I was there: those last hundred were the first ones I ever saw live. The day, scorching hot, unfolded slowly, but my Geelong heart pounded with pride. So pardon me, also a Geelong Collegian, for feeling a little extra part of him. Among our other old boys, Lindsay Hassett was too old, Jack Iverson too mysterious, Paul Sheahan too friendly; Ian Redpath was the man. I remember him jokingly contrasting himself with Doug Walters – how Doug approached Tests as club games, while he, Ian, approached club games as Tests. That's me too, I thought. Australia likes brilliant, bold, charismatic and aggressive. But it also reserves a place for the fighter: anyone who takes the game a little too seriously, but knows that he does, and can laugh at himself for it. Ian was the warrior's warrior.

Here I call him Ian, as if I knew him, even though I barely knew him, but somehow he invited it. He was a fine cricketer, a good guy, and quite a professional too.