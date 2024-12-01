'Challengers' tennis coach Brad Gilbert on Zendaya, Luca Guadagnino

On December 5, the IndieWire Honors Winter 2024 ceremony will celebrate the creators and stars responsible for making some of the best films of the year. Curated and selected by IndieWire's editorial staff, IndieWire Honors honors the filmmakers, craftsmen and artists behind films worth toasting. We're showcasing their work with new interviews leading up to the Los Angeles event.

I was very pleased with the work that Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor and Zendaya put into bringing their characters to fruition in “Challengers.” They worked hard and it was a great experience with all of them. And Luca's vision! Tennis wasn't something that was really on their radar for any of them. To make this project what it was, it was fun to be a part of it.

Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes has learned a lot about tennis during the pandemic, which is crazy considering it's been four and a half years. He didn't really know much about tennis, and when his grandfather passed away, he became really passionate about tennis and started studying it and writing the script.

I didn't know Luca. I knew producer Amy Pascal a little bit because my daughter, Julie Gilbert, worked for her. Obviously I watched 'Call Me By Your Name', but I was focused on what I had to do, and you could tell early on that Luca is a visionary in how he sees things. They changed the script quite a bit.

I spent about six weeks in Malibu and LA before we got to Boston to shoot the movie. The nice thing was that we had been in Boston with the team for almost two months. I have to help Mike get started before we get to Boston. Josh had never acted before and he was working on a film in Italy [“La Chimera”]so he arrived last. All three of them went into the hard yards. Zendaya is incredibly focused, determined and a pleasure to work with. She is so dedicated and I would say very humble.

Mike came from 'West Side Story', where I think he had to starve himself to do that. Luca wanted him to become a lot stronger, like a tennis player. Not too bulky, but he wanted it ripped. He had to go from low 140 to 175, and literally, at 5:30, he went to this restaurant and started every morning with an eight-egg omelet. We had a practice start from 7 to 9, then he got straight to work. They would have prepared chicken and rice for him at half past eight. He had to work hard to reach this weight during training.

Josh, who was probably in his late seventies and quite a big guy, six feet tall.” They didn't want him to gain any more weight. He almost had to watch his calories. Between our practice, working out in the gym, learning our points, and them acting and doing their scenes, it was a full day, Monday through Friday, for those guys for seven weeks before we even started shooting the movie. .

Amy had my daughter read the script and they already decided to move forward. On board at the time were Amy, Rachel O'Connor, Luca and Zendaya. There was no one who knew anything about tennis at the time, and my daughter happened to say, “My dad is a tennis guy.” You should talk to my dad.” In 2022, I had a Zoom with them, and we did another Zoom, and before you know it, I was on the project, and then I got together with Zendaya and had her working out at the gym in LA and we started practicing. I had to write down the points because Justin had how he wanted things – so-and-so wins this or that – but we had to develop the points. Once we got to Boston, Luca said, “I want it to be shorter, I want it to be longer.” There was a lot of tinkering, but it was a very interesting process.

It was a really fun experience, and it was a new experience for me, and now I'm working on another film. It's called 'The Dink'. It's a comedy by Ben Stiller, tennis but mainly pickle.