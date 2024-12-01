Football No. 20/23 delivers 54-27 win over UMass Dartmouth in second round of NCAA Division III Championship









Next game: at Cortland 7-12-2024 | December 07 (Sat) bee Cortland History Springfield, Mass. November 30, 2024 The nationally ranked Springfield College football team earned a 54-27 victory over UMass Dartmouth in the NCAA Division III Championship Second Round on Saturday afternoon at Stagg Field. The first meeting between the two schools since 2015 featured two previously undefeated, 10-0 squads in the match. Springfield, which ranked 20th,e in the latest AFCA Division III Coaches Poll and 23rd in the D3football.com Poll, moved to 11-0 and will travel next Saturday to face the defending national champions and No. 2 ranked Cortland Red Dragons. UMass Dartmouth, which had won the last three MASCAC championships, finished the season 10-1. The fullback duo of Arsen Stefan (West Hartford, Conn.) And Joseph Cannizzaro (Lincoln Park, NJ) combined for 53 rushes and 311 yards on the day to headline a Springfield offense that had the ball for 39:12 and totaled 468 yards on the ground. Shtefan was back all afternoon, producing 190 yards and two scores on 36 carries. Blane Hart (East Lyme, Conn.) also found the end zone twice in the afternoon as Springfield scored seven touchdowns and set a new program record for points in a season, with 540 through 11 games, while the 54 points were the most ever for Springfield in a postseason game. A record of eleven wins for the first time since 2000, the same year in which the Pride last advanced to the third round of the national tournament. Defensive, Nick Gonzalez (Parsippany, NJ) scored seven tackles, including a sack, forced and recovered a fumble, and blocked an extra point, while Tyler Paladino (Crossrivier, NY) seven stops added. Springfield limited the Corsairs to 3 of 12 on third down and just 61 rushing yards. Dante Aviles-Santos threw for 371 yards and four scores, Angel Sanchez hauled in nine catches for 144 yards and two scores, while defensive end Shane Meerbott was credited with 19 tackles. UMass Dartmouth wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard as they needed just over a minute to go 75 yards for the first score of the game as Aviles-Santos scored on a 12-yard score from Sanchez to give the visitors an early lead to deliver. Springfield answered right back with a nine-play, 60-yard drive, featuring eight rushes from Shtefan, the last of which proved to be a three-yard score at the 9:20 mark. After a three-and-out by the Corsairs, Springfield would double its lead at 4:48 then Dante Vasquez (Rockland, Mass.) got free at the edge and charged over his defender for a 15-yard score. Springfield extended its lead to 21-7 thanks to a 40-yard score from Cannizzaro with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter. UMD would answer within a minute when Aviles-Santos found Thomas Zednick for a 27-yard strike to make it a one-score game with 14:20 left in the first half. Springfield would march right back into the field and Drew Heenan (Londonderry, NH) got into the scoring action when he stopped behind his line for a six-yard score at 10:45. Hart would give Springfield a 34-14 halftime lead after his three-yard score at the 3:50 mark, as he capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that lasted more than five minutes. After the Corsairs forced a fumble on Springfield's opening drive of the second half, the visitors cut the lead to 34-21 when Aviles-Santos lofted a pass to Naseim Harrison from nine yards out with 8:02 remaining in the third. The visitors were going to turn Springfield for a loss on their next possession as the momentum started to shift, but that was the case Joe Maurer (Wilbraham, Mass.) intercepted a pass on the next play and returned it 55 yards for the defensive score as the lead grew to 41-21. Hart would cut through the defense for his second score of the game as he ran in from 24 yards out with 10:33 left as the lead increased to 48-21. Aviles-Santos would connect with Sanchez again for a 26-yard strike at 7:49 after an eight-play, 72-yard drive, but Springfield would ice the game with an 11-play drive that ate up 5:20 of the clock. and culminated in a bruising four-yard score from Shtefan with 2:28 to play. For the latest news on Springfield College Athletics, follow Pride on social mediaTweet,FacebookAndInstagram. Make sure you tune in to everythingSpringfield College Athletic events by subscribing to FloSports.

