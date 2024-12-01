Sports
Top 10 female tennis players 2024
As the 2024 tennis season progresses, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings reflect the immense talent and competitiveness within women's tennis. The following players have emerged as the top contenders and showcase their skills in various tournaments every year.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Region
|
Age
|
Tournaments played
|
Points
|
1
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|
BLR
|
26
|
21
|
9416
|
2
|
Iga Swaatek
|
POL
|
23
|
21
|
8370
|
3
|
Coco Gauff
|
USA
|
20
|
22
|
6530
|
4
|
Jasmine Paolini
|
ITA
|
28
|
20
|
5344
|
5
|
Qinwen Zheng
|
CHN
|
22
|
21
|
5340
|
6
|
Elena Rybakina
|
KAZ
|
25
|
20
|
5171
|
7
|
Jessica Pegula
|
USA
|
30
|
19
|
4705
|
8
|
Emma Navarro
|
USA
|
23
|
25
|
3589
|
9
|
Daria Kasatkina
|
RUSSIAN
|
27
|
24
|
3368
|
10
|
Barbara Krejcikova
|
JUNE
|
28
|
17
|
3214
Source: Tennis rankings | Official women's tennis rankings WTA Tennis
Related stories
1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
Aryna Sabalenka has established herself as world number one, largely thanks to her outstanding performances, including winning her third Grand Slam title at the US Open. Her aggressive game and powerful serve make her a tough opponent on any surface.
2. Iga Swiatek (POL)
Iga Swiatek, former world number one, remains strong in women's tennis. She is a clay court specialist and has been able to remain in the top class despite fierce competition.
3. Coco Gauff (USA)
Coco Gauff has made headlines with her dynamic play and youthful energy. After winning the WTA Final in Riyadh, she has climbed to third in the rankings, showing her potential to dominate in future tournaments.
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Jasmine Paolini has achieved a career high thanks to consistent performances throughout the season. Her versatility on different surfaces has allowed her to excel in various tournaments.
5. Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
Qinwen Zheng is on a roll this season after reaching the final in Riyadh last week and moving up two places in the rankings. Her meteoric rise corresponds to her increasing competence and dedication to the court.
6. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Elena Rybakina continues to amaze the crowd with her power play and great serving game. After winning Wimbledon last season, she remains a threat for more trophies this year.
7. Jessica Pegula (USA)
Jessica Pegula has proven herself as a solid player, but has lost in consecutive tournaments, causing her rank to drop. Her experience and solid play ensure she can compete with the top players.
8. Emma Navarro (USA)
Emma Navarro impressed this season with a number of tournaments taking place, giving her plenty of points and experience along the way.
9. Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
Daria Kasatkina's great playing style and her great thinking skills helped Daria Kasatkina maintain herself in the top ten, and this trait as such becomes very troublesome for other rivals when she adapts differently against different opponents.
10. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Barbora Krejcikova completes the list this season with a great performance. As the winner of one Grand Slam, Barbora brings a wealth of experience to every match.
These players are the epitome of women's tennis as they continue to compete at such high levels in various tournaments around the world. Their commitment and talent inspire fans, but also set a very high standard for future generations of athletes in the sport.
