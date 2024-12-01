England cricketer ratings: Brydon Carse and Harry Brook star, but Zak Crawley struggles against New Zealand | Cricket news

We rate the England players out of 10 after their eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the series opener in Christchurch.

Zak Crawley – 3/10

0 from 12 balls

1 of 8 balls

The spotlight is always on someone and perhaps that gaze has now shifted to Crawley after under-the-pump Ollie Pope silenced some of his critics with a half-century, returning from a dismal series in Pakistan when he averaged just 11 .

Image:

England opener Zak Crawley scored just one run in the match





Crawley's form also dipped on the subcontinent after a knock of 78 in the first Test in Multan, with a best of 29 over his next four knocks, while he scored just one run against New Zealand from a total of 20 balls, even though he scored the Kiwis bowled well to him.

England have backed Crawley for so long that you can't say his place is in jeopardy and coach Brendon McCullum once said they weren't necessarily looking for consistency from him. It's just a shame that after finding that consistency during the 2023 Ashes and last winter's tour of India, it now appears to have deserted him.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Crawley has been rated 3/10 after scoring just one run, it's because he took a few key catches in New Zealand's first innings, including Kane Williamson for 93 – and because we try not to be too terrible with these reviews!

Ben Duckett – 6/10

46 off 62 balls

27 from 18 balls

Frantic cameos, but no more for the little England opener in Christchurch, although his first-innings knock was crucial as the rest of the top four made just ten runs between them – and they all came from the bat of Jacob Bethell, with Crawley and Root sent packing for blobs.

Duckett then hit a quick 27 in the second innings to put England ahead and romp to a target of 104 in 12.4 overs. McCullum likes the intent that the left-hander brings at the top of the order and Duckett will hope that this will also help him become a regular in white-ball cricket, with McCullum taking charge of the limited-overs side in January team takes on.

Jacob Bethell – 7/10

10 from 34 balls

50no from 37 balls

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Sky Sports' Michael Atherton was impressed with the way Jacob Bethell conducted himself on his Test debut



England could have been fooled by selecting a 21-year-old batsman with a first-class average of 25.44 and no century, especially at a No. 3 position in which he had never batted before, but the precocious Bethell showed that he is. some talent.

The left-hander hit eight fours and a six to secure England's victory, playing the kind of shots we've seen from him in white-ball cricket, but he didn't do too badly the first time either, amid some excellent bowling, and it took a jaffa from Nathan Smith to sack him.

It remains to be seen whether Bethell is England's number three in the long term, but he certainly appears to have a long-term future with the team, in all three formats of the game.

Joe Wortel – 4/10

0 from 4 balls

23 number out of 15

We have to be honest and say it didn't look good for Root's rating after he failed to score a run in the first innings (getting his first duck in 40 Test knocks) and then dropped a catch in the briefs, but he then wore it the second time around.

Everyone is allowed to have a quiet game every now and then, although Root would have preferred not to in his historic 150th Test. He was great in most of his first 149 and you wouldn't bet on him doing so again in his 151st.

But right now it's another Yorkshireman everyone's talking about…

Harry Brook – 9/10

171 off 197 balls

Harry Cherrington Brook: Great name, great player.

Unfortunately we can't give him 10 out of 10 for his knock of 171 off 197 balls as he was dropped FIVE times by New Zealand – if we were to judge the Kiwis' fielding we would be talking minus figures – but he is scoring still extremely high after a seventh ton in 22 tests.

In this match Brook became the second fastest Englishman to reach 2,000 Test runs (36 innings) and took his average in away Tests to a staggering 89.40, behind only Sir Don Bradman. That's a business. Oh yes, and his overall average of 60.05 is the second best of all time for England.

Brook got lucky against New Zealand, but boy did he pay for it. He is on his way to greatness.

Ollie Pope – 8/10

77 off 98 balls

Pope sees his long-term future at No. 3 but has given England pause for thought after hitting 77 from No. 6 at Hagley Oval after dropping the order as he also kept the wicket.

He has built his reputation at Surrey in that role below and seems a more natural fit for someone who can be a bit frenetic.

Although the arrival of wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson means Pope could return to specialist batting at No. 3 for the second Test, England could look to leave things as they are, especially as Pope did nothing wrong with the gloves during a strong performance in both disciplines.

Ben Stokes – 8/10

80 off 146 balls

0-89 from 19.3 overs in the game

It was a welcome sight to see Stokes with a smile on his face proactively captaining and scoring runs after a tough tour of Pakistan in which we saw very little of those things.

We now know that not only was he returning from a hamstring injury suffered in The Hundred, but he also had to deal with the news that his home in England had been broken into by a masked gang while his wife and children were inside.

No wonder he wasn't at his best.

However, in Christchurch, the city of his birth, Stokes scored a more subdued 80, starring in England's 499 as those around him tonked it.

He also got through 19.3 overs before a problem – which he says is nothing serious – forced him out of the attack on the final morning.

Chris Woakes – 6/10

0-70 from 20 overs

3-59 from 19 overs

1 run of 2 balls

Perhaps it is a little too hyperbolic to say that Woakes was playing for his Test future after an innocuous bowling performance in the first innings was followed by scoring just one run as his long-running Test travails away from home continued.

With Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse making breakthroughs with the ball and then contributing with the bat, you started to wonder where the veteran would ultimately fit in.

Yet he provided a timely reminder of his talents with a game-changing two wickets in two balls on the third evening, trapping Williamson lbw and picking off Tom Blundell for a golden duck.

Gus Atkinson – 7/10

2-61 from 18 overs

1-57 from 17.3 overs

48 runs from 36 balls

Atkinson had a few no-ball problems in the Christchurch Test, bowling 13 in the match, but we can largely gloss over that after taking three wickets in total, including a smart catch and bowling to deny Devon Conway early on the first day dispel and the key wicket of Williamson.

Atkinson also scores highly for his batting, with a boisterous 48 from 36 balls in support of a Test ton against Sri Lanka. Looking ahead to The Ashes, with Woakes (possible) and Atkinson and Carse (incredibly likely) they could have some batting depth

Brydon Carse – 10/10

4-64 from 19 overs

6-42 from 19.1 overs

33 not out from 24 balls

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Sky Sports' Ian Ward discusses why Carse is a key signing for the England squad, especially with a Kookaburra ball in hand



The triple theater of England. That was how Stokes described player-of-the-match Carse after his 10-wicket haul at Hagley Oval, in which he confused New Zealand with bouncers, picked up a slew of dismissals and also recorded frugal economy. He looks tied up.

Stokes also called Carse a 'workhorse' and praised his character after he recovered from a three-month gambling ban this summer to become the first England bowler since Monty Panesar in India in 2012 and the first seamer since Ryan Sidebottom in 2008 to take 10 wickets from At home. It was something the great James Anderson and Stuart Broad never achieved.

“You dream of days like this,” said Carse, whose three sixes in an unbeaten 33 off 24 balls and his strong and skillful bowling made it impossible not to get 10 out of 10.

Shoaib Bashir – 7/10

4-69 from 20 overs

0-65 from 12 overs

5 runs from 9 balls

The young off-spinner readily admits that he is “learning on the job” and “isn't perfect”, but it is easy to see why England have continued to invest in him after an indifferent tour of Pakistan.

Tall and able to generate good bounce, Bashir took four wickets on the opening day as the England seamers, Carse aside, struggled.

He didn't fare as well in the second innings, going wicketless and conceding 65 runs from his 12 overs as that rawness showed, but he didn't have to go all out with Carse on point.

England Test tour of New Zealand