Flag planting causes chaos during college football rivalry weekend

There was certainly no love lost between certain schools during college rivalry weekend.

Skirmishes, brawls and all-out brawls broke out in several stadiums, with some skirmishes caused by teams planting their flags in midfield in their rivals' stadiums, a phenomenon that is becoming increasingly common.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, squads don't always respond well to this show of disrespect.

Here's a look at all the incidents that came about as a result of this weekend's flag planting.

In the 120th edition of The Game, a final-minute field goal by Dominic Zvada gave Michigan a 13-10 win over Ohio State in a stunning upset, although what happened after the matchup became the real headline.

A Wolverines player attempted to place a Michigan banner over the Buckeyes logo at center field at Ohio Stadium, leading to pushing and shoving and ultimately punching by members of both teams. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer was seen grabbing the flag and throwing it away.

According to multiple media reports, it took several minutes for stadium security and police to separate the two teams. Pepper spray was used to gain control of the situation. The television broadcast showed players wiping their eyes and coughing in the aftermath of the brawl.

CNN has reached out to Ohio State University police and Columbus police for more information about the incident.

Commentator Gus described the act as an unsportsmanlike gesture by the Wolverines, while Ohio State's response was condemned by victorious Michigan running back Kalel Mullings.

For such a great game, you hate seeing things like that after the game. Bad for the sport.

Bad for college football, Mullings told the Fox broadcast.

At the end of the day, some people had to learn to lose. You can't fight this just because you lost the match [] classless in my opinion. People have to get better.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said he didn't know all the details of it, but I know these guys want to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen.

The Florida Gators comfortably defeated their rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, 31-11 on Saturday, with George Gumbs Jr.

The flag was immediately toppled by the Seminoles players, as several skirmishes ensued.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was seen on the broadcast at one point grabbing the flag and telling reporters after the game that flag planting would not happen. He also revealed that he spoke with Florida head coach Billy Napier after the game.

They won the match and have the right to celebrate, just as we have done in recent years, he told reporters. Is this the way you operate? That's fine. Would you like to come and do that? That's absolutely your decision to make within a team. But I just told him (Napier) what I thought.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Napier apologized for the incident and said there would be consequences for those involved.

What happened there at the end of the game is clearly not who we want to be as a program, Napier said, according to ESPN.

It's embarrassing for me and it distracts from a really well played football match. I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire organization, just in terms of how we represented the university there.

There were equally ugly scenes at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill as North Carolina State (NC) defeated the University of North Carolina (UNC) 35-30 for its fourth straight rivalry victory. Running back Hollywood Smothers punched in a two-yard touchdown to give NC the lead with 25 seconds left.

UNC wide receiver JJ Jones didn't even let the Wolfpacks flag reach the turf, grabbing it before the NC State squad had a chance to plant it on the logo and launch it away from the field. This led to confrontations on the field, as players had to be separated by staff.

The Wolfpack were determined to celebrate with their flag somehow, with safety DK Kaufman taking a victory lap around the field with it after the players dispersed.

The scuffle marred UNC head coach Mack Brown's final game in charge of the Tar Heels.

I don't know what ultimately happened, Brown said after the game. Someone said they were trying to plant their flag on our field. I would have said two years ago that that was disrespectful.

We don't need all that said NC State head coach Dave Doeren. That's bad for the game. It was difficult to play. It was difficult to play smart today. All kinds of things happened between the whistles with their boys. That's the unfortunate part of the game.

Finally, Arizona State's players got a little more creative with their postgame taunting.

After the Sun Devils posted a dominant 49-7 victory, defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika planted a trident in Arizona's logo. Wildcats wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig then snatched it out of the ground before the players wrestled over it in the middle of the field.

Apart from the brief fight over the fork, thankfully there were no fights to be seen on this occasion as cooler heads prevailed and players split up.