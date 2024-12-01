Late rally boosts No. 13 Terriers to 4-3 win over Notre Dame in Friendship Four Title Game





Next game: UMass 7-12-2024 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ December 7 (Sat) / 6:00 PM UMass BELFAST, Northern Ireland –Thanks to a furious third-period rally that saw ties and game-winning goals come in quick succession, Boston University's No. 13 men's ice hockey team claimed the Friendship Four title with a 4-3 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday at SSE. Arena. BU scored the final three goals of the game to claim the Belpot Trophy and secure its first regular-season tournament title since the 2022 Beanpot. Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Terriers pulled within one with 13 minutes left in the regular season at sophomore Gavin McCarthys second goal of the tournament. Junior Ryan Greene tied the match after a redirection into a fellow co-captain's goal Shane Lachance with 4:42 to play and Lachance netted the winner just 20 seconds later when he curled around the net to the right post and knocked home a loose puck. Here's a look at Chancer's exploits that put us in charge! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/Cfes0QEYfA@hockey_oost | @NESN | @espn pic.twitter.com/u7f3bmhMMf BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 30, 2024 Junior Quinn Hutson assisted on the last two goals of the match and senior Matt Copponi picked up helpers in BU's first two games. Lachance, who had a three-point night, was named player of the game and also earned the Friendship Four Player of the Tournament award. BU dominated the game in the early stages, opening the scoring with a shorthanded goal from freshmen Kamil Bednarik just under eight minutes into the match. The Fighting Irish responded soon after with goals 15 seconds apart to take the lead and added another in the second period for a two-goal buffer. Senior Matthew Caron produced a 28-save effort in goal for the Terriers, stopping the last 20 shots he faced. BU improves to 8-5-1 on the season, while Notre Dame drops to 6-10-0. HOW IT HAPPENED The Terriers came out of the gate with the lead, recording the first seven shots on target of the match.

Notre Dame earned the first power play of the game, but the Terriers' penalty set up the second shorthanded goal in as many games.

Bednarik chose a good moment to score his first goal as a Terrier when the freshman ran up the left side of the ice and split two Irish defenders before bypassing UND netminder Owen Say and burying a backhand 7:32 into the affair.

The Irish turned the tide in an instant when Hunter Strand got ahead of the Terrier defense in a rush and buried a breakaway at 12:24.

Moments later, Justin Janicke hit an elevated cross-slot pass from Danny Nelson in the air past Caron for a 2-1 lead.

BU had the only power play opportunity of the middle period but could not threaten and the Irish doubled their lead shortly after their successful kill.

Blake Biondi took advantage of the BU defender's drop in the right circle and shot inside the far post, setting up the only goal of the second and a 3-1 Irish lead.

The Terriers were able to end a Notre Dame power play that started in the final minute of the second but reemerged when they got a man-up opportunity early in the third.

McCarthy started the rally when he fired a shot from the high slot past Say after going back and forth with Copponi through the right circle seven minutes into the third.

Both teams came up empty in power play opportunities midway through the period, paving the way for the late BU heroics.

Hutson and Lachance broke up a Notre Dame pass behind the net and the latter saw Greene shoot through the slot for an impressive redirection to create a 3-3 deadlock at 15:18 of the third.

With the crowd still buzzing, Lachance fought to win the face-off on the left side and despite losing control of the puck as it curled around the net, he watched it go off Hutson's skate and then a skate from an Irish defender before pouncing on it and sending it home for what would be a thrilling game winner.

Say was pulled in favor of an extra skater for most of the final minute and a half of regulation, but the Terriers got the late releases they needed to seal the victory and the tournament title. GAME NOTES This was BU's second appearance in the Friendship Four, falling to Union in the 2018 championship game.

In addition to his game-tying goal and two assists that matched his career-high in points, Lachance had a plus-3 rating for the game.

He now leads BU with 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists.

Copponi has recorded a point in three straight games and in five of his last six games.

Hutson has also scored a point in five of his last six appearances.

Greene is on a three-game losing streak.

Notre Dame finished with a 31-30 edge in shots on goal.

Say made 26 saves in goal for the Irish.

Notre Dame went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Terriers went 0-for-3.

Caron is now 7-4-1 on the season. NEXT BU concludes the first half of the season with a home-and-home series against Massachusetts beginning next Saturday (December 7) at Agganis Arena.

Game time is set at 6 p.m

