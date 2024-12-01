Cricket West Indies shareholders vote on governance reform | Sport





ST JOHN'S, Antigua: CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) has announced that a crucial meeting of its full shareholders will take place on December 6 to vote on the implementation of the governance reforms recommended in the Wehby Report. This marks a pivotal moment in the CWI's ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure and position West Indian cricket for future success. In accordance with the company's articles of association, shareholders were informed on November 13 of the upcoming meeting to vote on the governance reform. The session follows discussions at an annual general meeting on March 23, which resulted in the adoption of some recommendations. However, next week's meeting will give shareholders the opportunity to once again consider the long-awaited proposals on the length of the terms of office of the organization's president and vice president, as well as the introduction of term limits. Highlighting the importance of the upcoming meeting, CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow emphasized that the organization is fully committed to advancing the governance reform agenda. “Governance reform remains a priority for Cricket West Indies as we take decisive action on our journey of organizational transformation and continuous improvement,” Shallow said. “The recommendations of the Wehby Report provide a clear path to improving our governance framework, and this meeting provides our shareholders with the opportunity to collectively shape the future of West Indian cricket. We approach this process with a spirit of collaboration, transparency and a shared commitment to building a more efficient and resilient organization.” The Wehby Report, commissioned in 2019, recommended several crucial reforms designed to strengthen the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of the CWI's governance framework. Although some recommendations have been implemented, the process has been delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the need for additional consultations. Key proposals include restructuring the board of directors, increasing stakeholder engagement and modernizing operational practices to align with global best practices, all of which remain critical to driving CWI's organizational transformation. Shallow further underlined the importance of unity in this process. “While change can be challenging, it is essential for the growth and sustainability of cricket in the Caribbean. This meeting is not just about governance – it is about ensuring the long-term health of the sport we all cherish. We are optimistic that, with the support of our shareholders, we can move forward together and continue to inspire pride across the region.” The full shareholders of Cricket West Indies are: the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB).

