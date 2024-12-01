Breen hat trick, assist leading UMaine hockey team to win RPI





The fifth-ranked University of Maine men's hockey team scored four goals in the third period on Saturday afternoon en route to a 6-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at the Houston Field House in Troy, NY. Graduate student center and co-captain Lynden Breen had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for the Black Bears, but he suffered a lower-body injury in the third period and had to leave the game. He was taken to a local hospital after the match for further evaluation. It's hard to swallow. He played so well and he's such a great leader for us, UMaine head coach Ben Barr said. He got us going offensively. He was a spark for us, just like he was at UNH. Breen had a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win at New Hampshire last weekend. Sophomore right Charlie Russell, senior center Harrison Scott and sophomore defenseman Frank Djurasevic scored the other Black Bear goals and sophomore goaltender Albin Boija made 16 saves in posting his third shutout of the season. UMaine improved to 9-2-2 overall and will carry a four-game undefeated streak (3-0-1) into Sunday's 3 p.m. series finale. RPI fell to 5-5-1. Russell scored what turned out to be the game winner at 9:37 into the game, his fourth goal of the season. Breen fed the puck to Owen Fowler in the right faceoff circle and Fowler made a weak wrist shot that ended up on the stick of Russell at the bottom of the circle. Russell turned and beat RPI student goaltender Noah Giesbrecht with a backhander. Breen scored his third of the campaign 25 seconds into the middle period when he took a short pass from Fowler as he drove through the middle of the slot, skated to the far post and hit a backhander over Giesbrecht. Breen added his second and third goals 1:55 apart early in the third period, with the second coming on the power play. Scott and Djurasevic also scored on the power play to earn the win. Scott's goal was his seventh and Djurasevic scored his third, with all three scoring in the last four games. RPI's Giesbrecht made 38 saves on 44 shots before Carson Dorfman replaced him and stopped all six shots he faced. UMaine defeated RPI 50-16. Russell and Djurasevic each had an assist on their goals and Josh Nadeau, Sully Scholle and Fowler each had two assists. Junior left winger Fowler, a transfer from UMass Lowell, now has three goals and three assists in his last four games. We finally broke through in the third period, Barr said. It was good to see how the boys performed. And they played very hard. We had some guys that played well. Sometimes we tried to let them back into the game in the first and second periods, which was a little frustrating. But the boys came out and played their best in the third period, Barr added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2024/11/30/sports/college-ice-hockey/breen-hat-trick-assist-lead-umaine-hockey-team-to-win-over-rpi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos