Table tennis: the women of the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance, home Europe





The women of the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance will host a group of four teams in Coubertin, in the Hérault, on December 14 and 15 for the second round of the Europe Cup Women. Presentation.

The Nmes-Montpellier alliance will host Group A of the second round of the European Cup Women on December 14 and 15 at the Palais des Sports Hérault Pierre-de-Coubertin. Rachel Moret and her partners will face the Portuguese of Uniao Sebastianense on Saturday morning, the Spaniards of Son Cladera Mallorca that same evening and the Czechs of Ostrov on Sunday afternoon. All teams will compete and the first two in the group will win their ticket to the round of 16. Note that the meeting against Mallorca, on Saturday evening, is accompanied by the round of 16 of the Champions League for the men's team Alliance, led by the Lebrun brothers. Without Bruna Takahashi, voted best player in France in October-November After passing the 1st round in Spain in mid-November, the ANMTT seems to have a good chance of qualifying again. Even though she is deprived of her number 1, Bruna Takahashi (19th in the world), injured and who had also withdrawn from Burgos. The Brazilian has just been voted player of the months of October and November in Pro A, the French team championship in which Nmes-Montpellier occupies an impressive 5th place after the calendar update (next Alliance match on December 10, Argentan). Florian Habuda, a winning coach For the 2nd European round, she must be replaced in the Languedoc ranks by a well-known joker Nmes to succeed. But coach Florian Habuda wants to remain calm: “On paper, the Portuguese seem to be the weakest. And they look tough against the Spaniards and tough against the Czechs.”. The coach is all the more serene now that he has just recovered a bronze medal at the Youth World Championship in Helsingborg (Sweden) with the French junior women's team, which he led for three years. “This is only the second world youth medal for girls in the history of French table tennis”he enjoys. What a start to the season for the Gardois!

