No. 3/3/3 Football clinches SEC Championship berth with 17-7 win over No. 20/19/20 Texas A&M









17 Winner Texas

TEX



11-1, 7-1 7 Texas A&M

BEN



8-4, 5-3 Winner 17 7 Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F TEX

Texas 7 10 0 0 17 BEN

Texas A&M 0 0 7 0 7 Game overview: Football | 11.30.2024 The Longhorns defeated the Aggies in College Station during overtime of the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown.

Next game: vs. Georgia 7-12-2024 | 3pm CT ABC Longhorn Radio Network Dec 07 (Sat) / 3pm CT vs Georgia COLLEGE STATION, Texas No. 3/3/3 Texas Football advanced to the SEC Championship Game with a 17-7 victory over Texas A&M in the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown on Saturday at Kyle Field. The Longhorns defense was excellent all night, holding the Aggies to just 244 yards of total offense, forcing a few turnovers and not allowing an offensive touchdown. With the two turnovers, Texas has forced a turnover in all twelve games this season and a total of twenty games in a row. The Longhorns also recorded their SEC-leading 18th interception of the year. Quintrevion Wisner was an absolute workhorse with 33 rushes for a career-high 186 yards on the ground. This was the second straight game with over 150 rushing yards for Wisner. Quinn Ewers finished 17 of 28 for 218 passing yards and one touchdown while Bow Manning carried the ball three times and had one rushing touchdown. The Longhorns defense made a statement early, putting the Aggies on fourth down on the opening drive of the game, causing turnovers on downs. On the Aggies' second possession, Michael Taaffe intercepted a pass to set up the Longhorns offense. Texas then went 93 yards on 10 plays, with Manning capping the drive with a 15-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring. Texas doubled its lead early in the second quarter with an 80-yard scoring drive capped by an Ewers strike Jaydon Blue on a seven-yard touchdown pass. Bert Auburn extended the Longhorns' lead to 17-0 with a 28-yard field goal near the end of the first half. Texas A&M scored the only points of the second half, with an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the third quarter. After Texas A&M blocked a punt and inherited a short field late in the fourth quarter, the Texas defense once again stood strong and stuffed the Aggies on fourth and goal. The Texas defense made one last big play to close out the victory, such as Trey Moore forced a fumble that was recovered by Vernon Broughton with less than two minutes to go. NEXT Texas will play in the SEC Championship Game in its first season in the league, taking on Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 PM with the game airing on ABC. FOLLOW US Follow @TexasFootball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest information about the team. General athletics news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/11/30/no-3-3-3-texas-football-clinches-sec-championship-berth-with-win-over-texas-am.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos