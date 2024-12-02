Tennis community gathers for one of their own benefit exhibitions at RSF Tennis Club – San Diego Union-Tribune





Local tennis professional Brandon Nakashima, currently ranked No. 38 in the world in singles, will headline a benefit tennis exhibition at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club on Saturday, December 7. The event is a fundraiser for nationally recognized local tennis coach Tom Svajda who is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In the special doubles match, Nakashima will team with local resident James Blake, the former world No. 4 player, and play against brothers Zachary and Trevor Svajda, Tom's sons. Zachary is on the pro tour while Trevor plays No. 1 for the Southern Methodist University men's tennis team. Tom Svajda has been a tennis instructor in San Diego for 30 years, teaching hundreds of children and teen players, as well as adults and seniors, primarily at the Pacific Beach Tennis Club. Svajda has been unable to coach since his diagnosis and is facing high medical bills. Tickets for the exhibition cost $150 per person with all proceeds going directly to Svajda and his family. Nakashima, the 23-year-old pro who grew up in Carmel Valley, was happy to support this meaningful cause. “I have known Tom and the Svajda family for over a decade since my junior tennis days with Zachary. Tom is so committed to helping his children pursue their passion,” said Nakashima. “Zachary and I have a great friendship. We train together, motivate each other and push each other through the challenges of the tour. For me it is so satisfying to use my platform to cheer them up during this very difficult time.” The event will take place on December 7 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. To register, go to tinyurl.com/msnrbxcf

