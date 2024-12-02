St. Louis hockey community gathers for family of teen shot on I55





The CBC Cadets hockey team honored the legacy of Colin Brown on Saturday evening. Colin's coaches said he was their leader.

AFFTON, Mo. The St. Louis hockey community remains committed to Colin Brown after the 16-year-old was fatally shot a week ago. Last Saturday, Colin Brown and his father Calvin were heading home from a hockey game at the Affton Ice Rink when a stray bullet struck him on I-55. Colin died from his injuries four days later. “His memory, his legacy will live with us and we will feel his presence,” said Bob Jakubeck, head coach of the Affton field hockey team. Both Brown's high school and club hockey coaches said he was their leader. The impact Brown has left is clear. On Saturday, Bar Down Sports Bar hosted a packed fundraiser for Brown. The bar donated 25% of sales to Brown's family. “Colin is a connector. As you can see from the group we have here, he is still working on his unifying skills,” Jakubeck said. On Saturday evening, the CBC varsity hockey team played against De Smet. It was the first time Brown's team took the ice since his death. “We don't do it alone. We do it together, and the support from the community has definitely amplified that,” said Ryan Trenz, head coach of the CBC hockey team. Brown's hockey coaches for CBC and Affton said their players are doing their best. They said playing again is exactly what Brown would have wanted. “Every day has been a little better, and I know they know the Browns want us to play tonight, so it was emotional; tonight will be emotional,” Trenz said. “I've seen so many signs since his passing that I know Colin is here and he's watching our entire team,” Jakubeck said. For a week now, the hockey community and many in the St. Louis area have supported the Brown family in many ways. The St. Louis Blues also paid tribute to Colin Brown on Saturday night. Before the match started, the team held a moment of silence. Proceeds from Saturday's 50/50 drawing also went to Brown's family. “I'm getting messages from all over the country, coaches and players contacting me saying, 'What can we do? We're heartbroken.' And the local community was just amazing. The St. Louis Blues were incredible, they take care of our guy,” Jakubeck said. Brown's coaches said they have a guardian angel numbered 3 and 72 looking over them. 'He was mature beyond his years. A natural leader. And he was the first guy who picked you up when you were in trouble, or celebrated you when you were up again,” Trenz said. “We know Brownie is with us, and he's going to help us heal and get past it,” Jakubeck said. Brown's club hockey team for Affton will take the ice without him for the first time on Wednesday. St. Louis police still have not apprehended the people responsible for his death. Brown's funeral services are scheduled for visitation on Thursday at CBC from 4 to 9 p.m. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Brown's family is asking for donations to charities DAWG Nation, an organization committed to supporting local, national and international amateur ice hockey players and their families in times of crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/st-louis-hockey-community-rallies-for-family-of-16-year-old-shot-on-i-55/63-e1664941-9b7b-4329-9c85-55be8177bc8c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos