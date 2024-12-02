Former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath dies at the age of 83





Former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath. File | Photo credit: KRISHNAN VV

Former Australian batsman Ian Redpath died on Sunday at the age of 83, ESPNcricinfo reported. Redpath played 66 Tests and five ODIs in an international career that spanned from 1964 to 1976. The former Australian cricketer made his Test debut against South Africa at the iconic MCG, where he almost turned a century, but was dismissed for just 97. The first Test century came against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1969, where he played a knock of 132 runs against Wes Hall's mighty Caribbean bowling attack. Charlie Griffith, Garry Sobers and Lance Gibbs. After his maiden century, more than seven tons came his way with a career best of 171 against England in 1970 in Perth. According to ESPNcricinfo, Redpath was the last Australian to play as an amateur when he turned down his match fees in 1963-64 to maintain his amateur Australia Rules Football career. Ian was a much-loved and respected figure and everyone in Australian cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing. A fine opening batsman, Ian was a mainstay of the national team during one of Australian cricket's great eras and loved by many around the world for his bravery, impeccable sportsmanship and wry humour. Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird released a statement quoted by ESPNcricinfo. We were privileged to hear Ian speak about the wonderful experiences and relationships cricket had provided when he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2023 and this deep love for the game was reflected in his enormous contribution to first-class cricket and community level. . The thoughts of everyone at Cricket Australia are with Ian's family and many friends at this sad time, he added. The former Australian batsman also deputized for both skipper Ian and Greg Chappell, batting alongside the latter when he scored a century on debut against England in 1970-71. Redpath was awarded an MBE in 1975 and would go on to coach Victoria. In January 2023, Redpath was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame. In 1975 Redpath was awarded an MBE and would go on to coach Victoria. In January 2023, he was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame. According to ESPNcricinfo, Geelong Cricket Club previously renamed their scoreboard in honor of the former Australian cricketer in 2024.

